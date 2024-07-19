Penguins’ Partnership with Morgan & Morgan Named to the ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’ List by Ad Age

The Pittsburgh Penguins partnership with Morgan & Morgan, a personal injury law firm, has been named to Ad Age’s ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’.

The full list of all 12 campaigns, including Penguins and Morgan & Morgan’s activations, can be found here.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Ad Age for our partnership with Morgan & Morgan,” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “This is a testament of the hard work and creativity of our partnership sales and marketing departments, as well as one of our best-in-class partners who worked with us to help provide the most innovative and engaging experiences for the best fans in hockey.”

As the Official Personal Injury Lawyers of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Morgan & Morgan received branded messaging via billboards, television and radio spots, as well as in-arena digital signage to effectively leverage the use of the Penguins IP to build quick and effective brand association in the first year of the partnership. They also own the Penguins’ ‘Mic’d Up Moments’ feature on social media, which is a season-long video content series highlighting behind-the-scenes Penguins player content.

Another innovative in-season activation is the Morgan & Morgan Gives You More Bench Experience. The monthly winners receive the opportunity to watch pre-game warmups from the Penguins’ bench, as well as a glass seat Penguins ticket experience, bringing the fans closer to the game. This specific activation received over 5,000 entries, with a direct impact on the law firm’s brand. Per Wakefield Research Partners, recall of Morgan & Morgan as the Penguins’ go-to injury attorneys grew to 71%, from just 51% before the campaign. There’s also been an increase of 350% in Morgan & Morgan becoming fans’ first choice of injury attorneys and a 300% increase in fans’ likely use of their services.

Ad Age is a global media brand that publishes news, analysis, and data on marketing and media.