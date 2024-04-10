Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Once again, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was voted the 'Most Complete Player' by his peers in a poll conducted this season of over 639 NHL players from all 32 clubs by the NHL Players Association.

Crosby was named “the most complete player” on 38.37% of ballots. Of the 589 players who voted on this question, 226 chose the Pittsburgh captain. Crosby has now led or shared the top spot in this category for five consecutive seasons and received an 8.27% vote increase from a season ago.

Complete results can be found here.

Crosby also received the second-most votes for the category "If you need to win one game, who is the forward you want on your team?". He received 11.58% of votes behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid. No other player obtained more than 10.0% of the total ballots cast.

The Penguins captain also finished with the second-most votes in the category "If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?". He received 13.59% of votes behind Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly. No other player received more than 10.0% of the total ballots cast.

The final athlete with Pittsburgh ties who placed in the top five of a category was Erik Karlsson, who received the fifth-most votes (8.06%) in the category "Who is the best breakout passer in the game?".

The NHLPA Player Poll is an annual survey conducted by the NHL Players Association, surveying current players on 15 hockey-related questions.