Game Preview: Penguins at Flyers (12.04.23)

Jake Guentzel has points in 16 of his last 18 games (8G-13A). Since this stretch began on Oct. 24, no Penguin has more points than his 21.

Jake Guentzel has 28 points (12G-16A) in 27 career regular-season games against the Flyers. If you include postseason games, Guentzel has 41 points (18G-23A) in 33 games.

Erik Karlsson (19) is on the brink of hitting the 20-point plateau. He is looking to become the fourth player on Pittsburgh to accomplish this feat, joining Jake Guentzel (27), Sidney Crosby (25) and Evgeni Malkin (21). Only Edmonton (5), Tampa Bay (5), Vancouver (5), Toronto (4) and Colorado (4) have more players with 20-plus points.

Since entering the league in 2006.07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (50). He has points in nine of his last 11 games (3G9A) against Philadelphia. His plus-38 versus the Flyers is best in NHL history.

Pittsburgh’s top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have dominated this season. Guentzel (9G-18A), Crosby (14G-11A) and Rust (10G-9A) rank first, second and fourth in points on Pittsburgh, respectively. Per moneypuck. com, no line in the NHL has scored more goals while on the ice together at 5-on-5 than the Penguins’ trio, despite Rust missing three games due to injury.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. In 84 career games, Crosby has 53 goals, 71 assists and 124 points. His 53 goals are his most against any one team, and his 124 points are tied for most in NHL history.

Jake Guentzel scored twice on Saturday night, extending his point streak to five games (3G-3A). Going back further Guentzel has points in 13 of his last 14 games (7G-11A) and has notched a point in 19 of 23 games this year. His 19 games with a point are tied for first in the NHL.

Guentzel currently sits one point shy of tying Martin Straka for the 11th-most points in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby has picked up 15 points (11G-4A) in 11 road games. His 11 goals on the road lead the NHL.