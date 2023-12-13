Game Preview: Penguins at Canadiens (12.13.23)

After finding success at home, the Penguins fly out to Montreal for the beginning of a two-game road trip. This is also the Penguins' annual Dads' Trip.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally and NHL Network nationally. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (12-12-3) MTL (12-13-3)

Montreal is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, but are 6-9-1 this season at home. The Canadiens' goal differential for the season, -21, is tied for fourth-worst in the league.