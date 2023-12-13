Game Preview: Penguins at Canadiens (12.13.23)

Gameday_A_1213_MTL_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

After finding success at home, the Penguins fly out to Montreal for the beginning of a two-game road trip. This is also the Penguins' annual Dads' Trip.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally and NHL Network nationally. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (12-12-3) MTL (12-13-3)

Montreal is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, but are 6-9-1 this season at home. The Canadiens' goal differential for the season, -21, is tied for fourth-worst in the league.

Related Links

Game Notes

Erik Karlsson has 36 points (10G-26A) in 46 career games versus the Canadiens. His 10 goals versus them are most among all active blueliners.

Jake Guentzel has 15 points (8G-7A) in 13 career games against Montreal. He has 11 points (6G-5A) in his last seven games versus them dating back to Mar. 2, 2019. 

Erik Karlsson (19) is on the brink of hitting the 20-point plateau. He is looking to become the fifth player on Pittsburgh to accomplish this feat, joining Jake Guentzel (31), Sidney Crosby (28), Evgeni Malkin (23), and Bryan Rust (20). As a team, Pittsburgh is looking to become the seventh squad with five or more 20-point scorers.

Jeff Carter notched two goals last night against Arizona. Per NHLPR, Carter (38 years, 345 days) became the oldest Pittsburgh player with a multi-goal game since Matt Cullen (39 years, 157 days on April 7, 2016).

Only Brad Marchand (33) and Andrew Cogliano (22) have more shorthanded goals than Jeff Carter (20) among active players.

Recent News

Recap: Coyotes at Penguins 12.12.23

Away Game Triggers

PIT 2324 InGame Triggers Away

News Feed

Penguins Dads Trip Off to a Winning Start

This Year's Dads Trip Off to a Winning Start
Power Play Strikes Twice in Victory Over Arizona

Power Play Strikes Twice in Victory Over Arizona
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Coyotes (12.12.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Coyotes (12.12.23)
Bryan Rust Out Week-to-Week

Bryan Rust Out Week-to-Week
Dubas Addresses Questions and Criticism Surrounding Penguins Up and Down Start

Dubas Addresses Questions and Criticism Surrounding Pittsburgh's Up and Down Start
Catching Up With Carl Hagelin

Catching Up With Carl Hagelin
Jesse Puljujarvi Joins the Penguins As a Free Agent Tryout

Jesse Puljujarvi Joins the Penguins As a Free Agent Tryout
Logan Cooley First NHL Game in Pittsburgh

First NHL Game in Pittsburgh Has Been Circled on the Calendar for West Mifflin Native Logan Cooley
Marc Johnstone Makes NHL Debut with Pittsburgh

Perseverance Pays Off: Marc Johnstone's Unconventional Path to the NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Panthers game recap December 8

Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins
Hornqvist: “When You Win the Cup … You Bring So Many Good Memories Together”

Hornqvist: “When You Win the Cup … You Bring So Many Good Memories Together”
Game Preview: Penguins at Panthers (12.08.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Panthers (12.08.23)
Penguins Announce Third Annual Tech Academy Powered by CGI

Penguins Announce Third Annual Tech Academy Powered by CGI
Penguins Talk Patric Hornqvist Ahead of Retirement Ceremony

Fearless, Feisty, 'Everything': What Patric Hornqvist Meant to His Penguins Teammates
Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa
Game Preview: Penguins at Lightning (12.06.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Lightning (12.06.23)
Kyle Dubas On Team Performance Power Play Woes and Road Ahead

Kyle Dubas Talks Team Performance, Power Play Woes, and the Road Ahead
Extra Point Eludes Penguins Once Again Versus Flyers

Extra Point Eludes Penguins Once Again Despite Nedeljkovic's 'Phenomenal' Play