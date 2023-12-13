Power Play Strikes Twice in Victory Over Arizona

The power play has been a major focus – “not only of fans and media, as it should be, but every day internally,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said.

Before Guentzel’s goal, it had been held off the board in 37 consecutive opportunities, with their last goal coming on Nov. 11 versus Buffalo.

It’s such a heavy feeling when the power play isn’t able to contribute, especially with the type of personnel Pittsburgh has, and confidence has been affected at various points while the Penguins fruitlessly tried to find solutions.

But as Head Coach Mike Sullivan said, “the power play has an opportunity to be a difference for us moving forward, and we believe they will. They're good players, and these guys care. They're proud guys, and they're working at it. We're gonna stay with it here.”

Both Dubas and Crosby said they felt like the guys were building confidence and momentum in the two practices they’ve had since their last game on Friday in Florida, as they were able to get a lot of reps with the new configurations.

Valtteri Puustinen, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick playing in his third career game, slotted in on the top unit along with Guentzel, Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Erik Karlsson. With Puustinen being a right-handed shot, and possessing offensive instincts, the Penguins wanted to give him a shot with those guys.

He made an impact right away, earning the secondary assist on Guentzel’s goal, with Crosby getting the primary helper.