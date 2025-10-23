Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

GamePreview10.23.25
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins head down to Sunrise to take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (5-2-0), FLA (4-4-0)

The Penguins have points in 23 of their last 30 meetings versus the Panthers (16-7-7 record) dating back to December 20, 2014. Pittsburgh has points in five of its last seven games here at Amerant Bank Arena. Dating back further, they have points in 12 of their last 16 games here overall (6-4-6). Tomorrow's game begins a stretch where Pittsburgh will play five of its next seven games on the road.

Related Links

Recent News

QUICK HITS

Rickard Rakell is riding an active four-game point streak (1G-3A). A point tomorrow would give him his first five-game point streak since Jan 29-Feb. 22, 2025 (6GP, 2G-5A).

Blake Lizotte has six points (1G-5A) in 10 career games versus Florida. His teams are 7-0-3 against the Panthers when he dresses.

Bryan Rust has an active five-game point streak (4G-4A) against the Panthers and has 16 points (8G-8A) in 25 career games versus them.

No team in the NHL has allowed fewer goals against in the third period than Pittsburgh (3).

Only the Boston Bruins (143) and the Seattle Kraken (133) have blocked more shots this season than Pittsburgh (130).

WE’RE GOING STREAKIN’

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game having won three-consecutive games for the first time this season. A win tomorrow would give Pittsburgh its first four-game winning streak since going 4-0-0 from Mar. 9-15 last season. Below is a look at the Penguins team ranks since their win streak began on Oct. 16.

Fourteen different skaters have recorded a point, and 10 players have notched multiple points during Pittsburgh’s three-game win streak. Sidney Crosby’s three goals during the Penguins win streak is tied for sixth in the NHL in that span.

THE BIG BOY LINE

Pittsburgh’s second line of Justin Brazeau, Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha have been huge contributors (literally and figuratively) for the Penguins this season. The line features the Penguins’ goal (Brazeau, 5), assist (Malkin, 8) and point (10) leaders, and the trio have combined for a total of 10 goals and 24 points at all strengths.

PILING UP THE POINTS

On Tuesday, Sidney Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux for the most total points (regular season + players) in franchise history, and the seventh most points (regular season + playoffs) in NHL history. Crosby is now just four points from becoming the seventh player in league history to 1,900 total points.

BIG DAWGS GOTTA EAT

Justin Brazeau’s tenure with the Penguins is off to a red hot start. After establishing a new single-game career high in points on Tuesday night (1G-2A), Brazeau now leads the Penguins in goals (5) and is tied for second in points (5G-3A). His five goals through his first seven games with Pittsburgh are the fourth most goals scored by a player in their first seven games with the team in franchise history (Evgeni Malkin – 7, Pete Mahovlich – 7, Andy Bathgate – 6). With a goal tomorrow, Brazeau can become just the fifth player in franchise history with six or more goals through their first eight games with the team.

Brazeau, who was signed to a two-year deal this past offseason, has the most goals in the NHL among all offseason acquisitions.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with the seventh-most multi-point games in NHL history and is one such performances away from tying Mario Lemieux for the team record.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Evgeni Malkin is on the cusp of moving up the ranks of multiple NHL all-time lists.

NETMINDER’S NIGHTMARE

Sidney Crosby has scored on 161 different goaltenders in the regular season throughout his 21-year career. Included in those 161 netminders is Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who Crosby has tallied seven of his 629 career goals against. Jake Allen is the only active goalies that Crosby has scored more goals against than Bobrovsky.

Only four players in NHL history have scored on more individual goaltenders than Crosby.

CAT CALLIN’

Pittsburgh’s duo of Sidney Crosby (30G-38A-68PTS) and Evgeni Malkin (19G-33A-52PTS) rank third and fourth among all active skaters in points against the Panthers, respectively. The Penguins have four of the top-13 point scorers against Florida among active players.

Erik Karlsson (11G-26A) and Kris Letang (12G-24A) are third and fourth (tied) in points among defensemen against the Panthers all-time.

2526_Trigger_Away

News Feed

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dad Strength for Justin Brazeau

Milestone Moment: Kindel Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Rangers 6, Penguins 1 (Sullivan's Return)

Game Preview: 10.11.25 vs. New York Rangers

David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

Musings: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (Home Opener)

Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple

A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

20 Seasons of 'The Big Three'

Muse Building Connection

Game Preview: 10.07.25 at NY Rangers

Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26

Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT (Preseason Finale)

Healthy Novak Looking to Carve Out Role with Penguins

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 3 (Preseason Game 6)

Penguins to Celebrate the 20th Season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang During the Home Opener on October 9

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Rich Clune

Building Brick by Brick: Kindel Earning Opportunities

Penguins, F.N.B. Expand Multi-Year Partnership 

Hall of Fame Goalie, Hall of Fame Prankster