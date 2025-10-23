Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

The Penguins head down to Sunrise to take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (5-2-0), FLA (4-4-0)

The Penguins have points in 23 of their last 30 meetings versus the Panthers (16-7-7 record) dating back to December 20, 2014. Pittsburgh has points in five of its last seven games here at Amerant Bank Arena. Dating back further, they have points in 12 of their last 16 games here overall (6-4-6). Tomorrow's game begins a stretch where Pittsburgh will play five of its next seven games on the road.