Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

The Penguins conclude their 2024 preseason schedule as they return home to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Last season, the Penguins went 3-1-0 against the Blue Jackets, outscoring them by a 16-11 margin. The team was led by Sidney Crosby (3G-4A) who had seven points in four games.

Fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh or listen to the game live on the team’s official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Joe Brand and Phil Bourque will call the action.

Josh Getzoff returns as the play-by-play voice of the Penguins on SportsNet Pittsburgh for the second-straight season. He will be joined this year by a rotating group of color commentators that include Colby Armstrong, Mike Rupp and Phil Bourque, while Hailey Hunter will assume her duties as rinkside reporter.