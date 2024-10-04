Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

10
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins conclude their 2024 preseason schedule as they return home to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Last season, the Penguins went 3-1-0 against the Blue Jackets, outscoring them by a 16-11 margin. The team was led by Sidney Crosby (3G-4A) who had seven points in four games.

Fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh or listen to the game live on the team’s official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Joe Brand and Phil Bourque will call the action.

Josh Getzoff returns as the play-by-play voice of the Penguins on SportsNet Pittsburgh for the second-straight season. He will be joined this year by a rotating group of color commentators that include Colby Armstrong, Mike Rupp and Phil Bourque, while Hailey Hunter will assume her duties as rinkside reporter.

Roster

GOALIES

30 – Joel Blomqvist

31 – Filip Larsson

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

24 – Matt Grzelcyk

25 – Sebastian Aho

27 – Ryan Graves

28 – Marcus Pettersson

45 – Harrison Brunicke

58 – Kris Letang

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

8 – Michael Bunting

10 – Drew O’Connor

13 – Kevin Hayes

14 – Boko Imama

18 – Jesse Puljujarvi

19 – Cody Glass

20 – Lars Eller

55 – Noel Acciari

67 – Rickard Rakell

71 – Evgeni Malkin

72 – Anthony Beauvillier

87 – Sidney Crosby

PENGUINS MAKE MORE CUTS

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Penguins assigned forward Tanner Howe (Regina, WHL) and defenseman Finn Harding (Brampton, OHL) to their respective junior teams. A day later, Pittsburgh assigned 14 players to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp - forwards Raivis Ansons, Jack Beck, Atley Calvert, Mathieu De St. Phalle, Sam Houde, Gabe Klassen, Bennett MacArthur and Logan Pietila, defensemen Isaac Belliveau, Scooter Brickey, Justin Lee, Mats Lindgren and Philip Waugh, as well as goaltender Luke Richardson. Finally, on Friday, Sept. 27, the team released defenseman Nikoali Knyzhov from his professional tryout contract. On September 30, the Penguins assigned goaltender Sergei Murashov to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp. As a result, Pittsburgh’s training camp roster is now at 50 players.

Jarry speaks to the media.

News Feed

Sully Says: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (Preseason Game 6)

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Game Preview: 10.03.24 at Columbus

Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)

Nedeljkovic Leaves Game; Blomqvist Stars in Relief

Game Preview: 10.01.24 vs. Detroit

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Game Preview: 09.30.24 at Detroit

Crosby, Malkin Put on a Show for Hockeyville

Game Preview: 09.29.24 at Ottawa (Hockeyville)

Statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Preview: 09.28.24 at Detroit

Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Getting to Know: Matt Grzelcyk

Three's Company

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

"Committed" Rakell Ready to Return to Form

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason Game 2)

Game Preview: 09.24.24 vs. Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Burgh Proud

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

Preseason Opener a Good Test for Penguins

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 64 Players

Game Preview: 09.21.24 at Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Cody Glass Ready to be the Player He’s Always Wanted To Be

Penguins to Hold Inaugural Pucks and Paws Night on October 1

Malkin Eyes Playoffs, Mentorship, and Milestones

Penguins Looking For Competitive Spirit, Execution, Hockey IQ

“He’s Pittsburgh Penguins Forever”

One in (87) Million

Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

From Signing Contracts to Signing Sticks: Crosby Delivers Tickets

The Captain is Committed

Penguins Re-Sign Sidney Crosby to a Two-Year Contract Extension

Player Essentials: Rutger McGroarty

Penguins Impressed with Sergei Murashov's Talent and Character 

Tristan Broz Shines in Prospects Challenge Debut

Vasily Ponomarev "Just Hungry To Play" After Injury

Penguins to Open 2024-25 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Meant to Be

Checking in with Sidney Crosby at Player Media Tour

A Special Honor in a Special Place

Former Penguins Kevin Stevens and Matt Cullen Elected to United States Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

Penguins Welcome a ‘Brand’ New Voice to the Radio Booth