Game Preview: 04.05.26 vs. Florida Panthers

16x9_Game day 4.5
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins finish their back-to-back set of games against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 PM. Doors will open at 1:30 PM.

Good grief – we are excited to welcome you to PPG Paints Arena for PEANUTS™ Day! Charles Schulz’ beloved creation will be featured throughout the game and fans may even spot Snoopy in attendance. PensGear will have youth and adult PEANUTS™ hoodies and a Snoopy bobblehead available in-store.

Today is also our annual API Heritage Game. Highlights include an intermission Lion Dance performance by the OCA Lion Dance Group and a martial arts presentation by the CMU Wushu Group! Fans are also invited to stop by the Hallway of Fame Hallway behind Section 112 for an API photo opportunity!

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (39-22-16), FLA (37-36-3)

The Penguins have points in 25 of their last 32 meetings versus the Panthers (18-7-7 record) dating back to December 20, 2014. Pittsburgh is 12-3-1 in their last 16 home games against the Panthers. Going back further, they have points in 21 of their last 25 home games versus them (20-4-1).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

1) Evgeni Malkin registered his 14th career hat trick yesterday for his first three-goal game since March 27, 2022 versus Detroit. Malkin (age 39) became the oldest player in Penguins history to record a hat trick. The only other to record a hat trick at age 38 or older was Mark Recchi (2 at age 38). His 14 hat tricks are tied with Sidney Crosby for the second most in Penguins history behind Mario Lemieux’s 40.

2) Defenseman Sam Girard has four points (4A) and is plus-6 in his last four games. Only Devon Toews (+8) has a better plus/minus than Girard since Mar. 30.

3) Since March 21, no player in the league has more goals than Rickard Rakell (9).

4) Elmer Soderblom has five points (2G-3A) over his last five games. He has seven points (3G-4A) in 15 games with Pittsburgh after recording three points (2G-1A) over 39 games with Detroit this year.

5) Egor Chinakhov has 17 points (7G-10A) over his last 16 games and has picked up 31 points (17G-14A) in 39 games since joining the Penguins. Since his Penguins debut on Jan. 1, only Rickard Rakell (18) has more goals than him on the team.

POINT MACHINES

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 69 points (28G-41A) in 65 games. Crosby, who can play in a maximum of 70 games this season, is one point shy of ensuring he will average a point per game or better for an NHL-record 21st season.

Crosby’s long-time teammate, Evgeni Malkin, also enters tonight’s game one point shy of becoming just the fourth player in NHL history with 16 or more point-per-game seasons. Malkin has picked up 57 points (18G-39A) in 53 games, and can play in a maximum of 58 games this year.

GOALS GALORE

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s highest scoring teams this season as their 272 goals this year rank third in the league.

The team’s 272 goals are the most the team has scored since the 2016-17 campaign (278) despite still having five games remaining in the regular season.

Pittsburgh is on pace to have the highest scoring team in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present) on a goals-per-game basis.

RUST 500

Forward Bryan Rust enters tonight’s game with points in 16 of his last 19 games (8G-14A) and is just one point shy of becoming the 11th player in franchise history to reach 500 points.

Rust is also looking to become just the 22nd active American-born player to accumulate 500 points.

POINT STREAKIN’

Rickard Rakell has points in 15 of his last 16 games (11G-10A) and is currently on a seven-game point streak (8G-3A). He is tied for the longest active point streak in the NHL.

Rakell also has goals in four-straight games (5G) and six of his last seven games (8G) overall. His four-game goal-scoring streak is tied for the longest active goal streak in the NHL.

MANTHA’S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha enters tonight’s game with points in 11 of his last 14 games (10G-6A) and has set career highs across the board in goals (31), assists (30) and points (61). During the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), only two players on Pittsburgh have scored more goals than Mantha in their first season with the team.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson has 29 points (10G-19A) in the last 20 games. He leads all defensemen in the NHL in points in that span.

DIRTY THIRTY

Sidney Crosby comes into tonight’s game two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (20).

CAT CALLIN’

Pittsburgh’s duo of Sidney Crosby (32G-41A-73PTS) and Evgeni Malkin (22G-36A-58PTS) rank third and fourth among all active skaters in points against the Panthers, respectively. The Penguins have four of the top-13 point scorers against Florida among active players.

5565_Trigger_Home-03_v2

News Feed

Rakell on a Roll

"You Can't Take This For Granted"

Musings: Penguins Sweep Weekend Back-to-Back Against Panthers

Malkin's Magnificent Milestone Night

Musings: Penguins Power Past Florida in 9-4 Win

Game Preview: 04.04.26 vs. Florida Panthers

Fresh Start, Fast Impact for Egor Chinakhov

Defenseman Caleb Jones Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

Musings: Penguins Fall to Tampa in "Good Eye-Opener"

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Game Presented by PPG on April 11

Game Preview: 04.02.26 at Tampa Bay Lightning

King Midas

Penguins Defenseman Erik Karlsson Named NHL’s Second Star of March

Musings: Depth Scoring Lifts Penguins Past Red Wings

Game Preview: 03.31.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Musings: "Everyone Showed Up" for Big Divisional Win

Game Preview: 03.30.26 at New York Islanders

Pacers' McConnell shows Pittsburgh roots, dons Crosby Penguins jersey

Crosby, Malkin Return to Practice Ahead of Divisional Matchup

Musings: Penalties Plague Penguins in Loss to Stars

Game Preview: 03.28.26 vs. Dallas Stars

Musings: Silky Swedes Stay Sizzling

Game Preview: 03.26.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

Letang Joins 800-Point Club

Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much in Loss to Colorado

Game Preview: 03.24.26 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Musings: Penguins Have Uncharacteristic Off Game

Penguins Sign Forward Bill Zonnon to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.22.26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Musings: Penguins Prevail in Shootout Against Winnipeg

Penguins Sign Goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle to a Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.21.26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Embracing the Pressure: Horcoff’s Stellar Season

Musings: Penguins Earn Point in Third Period Frenzy

Crosby Is Back

Game Preview: 03.18.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Foundation and UPMC Western Behavioral Health to Host 3rd Annual Mental Health and Student-Athletes Symposium on April 15

Musings: Penguins Get Huge Win Against NHL's Top Team

Malkin Goes Beast Mode in Return to Lineup

Game Preview: 03.16.26 at Colorado Avalanche

Musings: Penguins Pull Off Third Comeback of the Week

Game Preview: 03.14.26 at Utah Mammoth

Musings: Turnovers Key Culprit in 6-2 Loss

Game Preview: 03.12.26 at Vegas Golden Knights

Love is in the Air: Crosby Surprises Dream Proposal

Musings: Penguins Rally Back to Earn A Point Against Hurricanes

Game Preview: 03.10.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

A Very Big Penguins Debut

Musings: Penguins Stick With It For Gutsy Comeback Win

Game Preview: 03.08.26 vs. Boston Bruins