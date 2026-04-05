Musings: Penguins Power Past Florida in 9-4 Win

It started with a strong shift from Malkin’s line with Rakell and Tommy Novak, along with defensemen Kris Letang and Sam Girard, who have started to come together as a pairing. They were buzzing, and the next line came over the boards and continued that momentum.

Anthony Mantha netted his team-leading 31st goal of the season just over two minutes in, as the best free agent signing by any team this offseason put a puck on net that deflected in off a Panther stick.

Malkin’s milestone tally came on the power play, when he deflected a pass from Karlsson.

“He called for it, I think, for a minute straight. I refused to give it to him until it was time,” Karlsson said with a grin. “Obviously, that was a good sequence for us. I think we generated a lot on the power play and created a lot of looks.

Malkin’s next goal came off another re-direction, with the feed from Novak.

“It’s always nice to see when the big man is moving,” Karlsson said. “He wanted it today. Obviously, he’s a big part of this team, and going down the stretch here now is how they made a living. Today, they showed it."

Less than 90 seconds later, Soderblom found one – and ended Bobrovsky’s night at the 9:53 mark of the middle frame.

With just over two minutes to go, Rakell scored yet another goal on the man-advantage. The Penguins ended the night 3-for-3 on the power play.

“I think we generated a lot on the power play and created a lot of looks,” Karlsson said. “Sometimes you do that, and they don’t go in for you. Luckily, today, they did.”

Shortly after, the Penguins got one more goal from blueliner Ryan Shea to take a 6-2 lead into the third period. Malkin completed the hat trick just 3:30 into the final frame, with the fans at PPG Paints Arena giving the franchise forward a standing ovation and chanting “GENO! GENO! GENO!”

“I almost cried a little bit, you know? It’s huge for me,” he said. “I scored a hat trick a long time ago, I don’t remember when I scored last time. Again, it’s lots of emotion. And I want to say thank you. Thank you for the support for myself, (the) team. It’s crazy.”