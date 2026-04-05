Malkin's Magnificent Milestone Night

Malkin’s production aside, what the organization has liked most this season is the mentorship he has shown with the young Russian-speaking players: Egor Chinakhov, Ilya Solovyov and Arturs Silovs.

“The year that Geno's had has been spectacular for someone who's 39 years old. But more importantly, it's been watching him as we've had some of these guys come in, and the way that Geno has handled them from the leadership side, it's really been special to watch,” President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said.

“They speak openly about the impact that he's had on them. With Geno, that impact sort of goes under the radar. Maybe it's not talked about as much, but he brings a lot to our program.”

Throughout this season, Malkin has made sure to invite his younger teammates to dinner, both at home and on the road. He has built his legacy on humor and heart, and those qualities certainly shine through when the group is together.

“Every story he tells, I find myself laughing at,” Chinakhov said. “He’s a really good teammate.”

In addition to those lighthearted moments, Malkin has also been there to help them through challenging times.

“He just takes care of us, especially on road trips,” Solovyov said. “We’ll spend two to three hours just talking about life, about everything. It has helped me a lot, especially mentally. Like, everybody has a bad game sometimes, but he always tries to bring us together and not be alone when you feel bad.”

It means a lot to spend time with a player of Malkin’s stature, especially since Solovyov and Chinakhov spent their entire childhoods watching his highlights, wanting to be like him.

“I just started to look up towards him in every way,” Solovyov said. “Since we don’t have many players from Belarus, we always watched the Russian guys. It’s just very crazy to sit in the same locker room as him.”