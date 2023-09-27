Penguins Excited to Have Erik Karlsson in the Mix on the Power Play

The Penguins have moved into their next phase of training camp, going from three groups to two. One is predominantly NHL players, featuring the core of Pittsburgh’s roster.

“We've obviously got to figure out some combinations here over the next couple of weeks that we're going to open up with when the regular season starts,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “And we got some power-play work with some of the units that potentially, we're thinking about putting together. We’re just trying to get them some reps, introduce some concepts, things of that nature.”

The biggest news of the day is how that first power-play group looked with superstar blueliner Erik Karlsson joining the mix.

“It's always special to have a player of this caliber, obviously,” defenseman Kris Letang said. “We all know the success he had last year, but even in the past. So, it's always a little bit of an adjustment, but you know at the end, it's going to make it better.

“You can just tell he’s so poised with the puck,” added Rickard Rakell. “He sees things that you don't really expect, and he’s going to try to make those plays. As soon as we get together and talk a little bit more about what our strategies are going to be out there and shooting options, I think it's a lot of excitement for us.”

Karlsson is coming into a group of personnel who have all been playing together for quite a while at this point, some of them for nearly two decades. His approach is just to take what he does well out there and implement that in a way that helps the other four guys out.

“It's going to take a little bit of time before we find our identity and what we're trying to accomplish out there, and we’re going to have to talk about it a lot in the beginning and find a way to execute it,” he said. “That's something I don't think I'm too worried about with the clientele that we have here and the hockey IQ. I think we just have to get on the same page as soon as we can.

“There’s going to be some bumps in the road and some learning lessons even though we know we're seasoned veterans. I think that's just part of the duty. It's going to be fun to see what we can accomplish out there and how much it's going to help our hockey club to win hockey games.”