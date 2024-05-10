Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Drew-O'Connor
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Drew O’Connor isn’t participating in this year’s World Championship in Czechia, which begins today (May 10) and goes through the 24th, instead remaining in North America to focus on his training.

However, representing the United States for the first time in his career at last year’s tournament in Finland and Latvia helped set the New Jersey native up for success in the 2023-24 campaign.

“I had a great experience last year, had a ton of fun over there,” said O’Connor, who picked up eight points (3G-5A) in 10 games played for Team USA. “I think it was a big confidence builder for me playing in that situation.

“So, I think for this year, I’m going to just kind of focus on some of the things I need to work on in my game personally, and we're going to get in the gym a little bit and just be ready to hit the ground running.”

O’Connor has so much to build on following his fourth season in the Penguins organization after originally signing as a college free agent out of Dartmouth in 2020. Head Coach Mike Sullivan said Drew’s game has developed to the point where he plays a significant role on the team with his straight-ahead, north-south speed; size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds); penalty killing ability; and some finish.

The 25-year-old forward ranked fifth on the team with 16 goals to go along with his other career highs in assists (17), points (33), plus-minus (14), and games played (79).

“I feel good about the progress I've made from last season, and even the previous season, up to this point,” O’Connor said. “So, individually, I think that I made some big steps this year, and I'm excited to continue to reach my potential. I think there's another level to my game, and I'm looking to continue to grow and take another step next season.”

O’Connor took less time off the ice last offseason compared to previous summers, skating a couple of times each week and getting in the gym Monday-Thursday, while also working towards his Dartmouth degree in sociology. Coming into training camp, he felt good, putting together an impressive preseason where O’Connor’s confidence seemed evident.

Once the year began, O’Connor showcased his versatility by moving around the top-nine, including long stretches alongside both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

“He's one of our better puck pursuit guys,” Sullivan said. “He can really skate. He's got a long stick. He forces defensemen to have to make plays under pressure, and as a result, usually he forces errant passes and opportunity presents itself for his line. So, those are the areas where I think Drew excels, and that's what he brings to whatever line we put him.”

O’Connor became a fixture with the captain after the trade deadline in mid-March, and that’s when he really started to hit his stride offensively, putting together a pair of three-game goal-scoring streaks and finishing with seven tallies in the last 16 games of the year. 

“It's a pretty special experience playing with a guy like that,” O’Connor said. “I think I learned a lot playing with him for that little while. He was so helpful for me, helped me with things that I needed to work on, helped me with the timing of things and kind of how to play with him.”

Their other linemate Bryan Rust said it comes back to confidence, and that when a player has it like O’Connor did, “they’re going to be on their toes, making plays, they’re going to be in the other team’s face – I think you saw that a lot out of him this year.”

As O’Connor sticks with a similar summer training program that’s worked well for him over the last few years, the focus will be primarily on getting better around the netfront.

“Finding ways to kind of score goals there, and continuing to work on puck protection and making plays off the rush,” he said. “I think that it was something I got better at throughout the year, but I think there's still kind of more room for growth there. Just finding opportunities to make plays, buy time for myself when I'm skating in the zone off the rush, and look to make those plays when they’re there.”

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said that while O’Connor has asserted himself as a full-time NHL player, the potential for him is significant still.

“I think once he really grasps how strong he is and how he can impose himself, I think you'll see another level to his game,” Dubas said.

