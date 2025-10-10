David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Photo_20251009_152308 - (2)
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins to Honor Long-time Staffer on His 90th Birthday on October 11 Versus the New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor a true local legend this Saturday, October 11, as David Blackburn, a fixture at Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena and now PPG Paints Arena, celebrates 64 remarkable years of service—and his 90th birthday.

Since first joining the Civic Arena staff in 1961, Blackburn has served generations of fans with warmth, dedication, and an unmistakable smile. From ushering excited crowds during the early days of the Penguins, to scanning tickets with a personal touch in today’s high-tech era, Blackburn has been a constant presence through six decades of sports history.

The Penguins and Oak View Group (OVG) will pay tribute to Blackburn’s extraordinary contributions with a special in-game recognition. Dave will receive an honorary Key to the Arena, as well as a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh. Dave will be celebrated by our fans, players, and fellow staff for a career—and life—defined by loyalty and service.

“David Blackburn is more than an usher—he’s part of the soul of this building,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oak View Group Gary Desjardins. “His dedication to our fans and this city is nothing short of inspirational. We’re honored to celebrate not only his 64 years of service but also his 90th birthday—a milestone that reflects the strength, passion, and spirit that David brings every day.”

A native of Pittsburgh, Blackburn’s story reflects the spirit of the Steel City itself: hardworking, humble, and loyal. He has worked thousands of events over the years and is widely known for remembering fans by name, welcoming newcomers, and always going the extra mile to ensure a memorable experience.

“I never thought I’d be here this long, but I love the people,” said Blackburn. “The fans, my coworkers—they’re like family to me. This place has been my second home for a long time, and I’m grateful for every moment.”

News Feed

Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

Musings: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (Home Opener)

Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple

A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

20 Seasons of 'The Big Three'

Muse Building Connection

Game Preview: 10.07.25 at NY Rangers

Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26

Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT (Preseason Finale)

Healthy Novak Looking to Carve Out Role with Penguins

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 3 (Preseason Game 6)

Penguins to Celebrate the 20th Season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang During the Home Opener on October 9

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Rich Clune

Building Brick by Brick: Kindel Earning Opportunities

Penguins, F.N.B. Expand Multi-Year Partnership 

Hall of Fame Goalie, Hall of Fame Prankster

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.29.25)

Flower Gets His Flowers

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 58 Players

Musings: Penguins 3, Red Wings 2 (Preseason Game 3)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

A 'Fleury' of Smiles in Practice

Penguins to Continue PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign for the 2025-26 Season

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.26.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Todd Nelson

Musings: Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1 (Preseason Game 2)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.24.25) 

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Mike Stothers

Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston and Kevin Stevens Named to the Penguins Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2025’

Musings: Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 1 SO (Preseason Game 1)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Canadiens (09.22.25)

Following Setbacks, Jarry Focused on Growth

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Nick Bonino

Silovs Built for Big Moments

Training Camp: Evgeni Malkin