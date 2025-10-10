David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Penguins to Honor Long-time Staffer on His 90th Birthday on October 11 Versus the New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor a true local legend this Saturday, October 11, as David Blackburn, a fixture at Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena and now PPG Paints Arena, celebrates 64 remarkable years of service—and his 90th birthday.

Since first joining the Civic Arena staff in 1961, Blackburn has served generations of fans with warmth, dedication, and an unmistakable smile. From ushering excited crowds during the early days of the Penguins, to scanning tickets with a personal touch in today’s high-tech era, Blackburn has been a constant presence through six decades of sports history.

The Penguins and Oak View Group (OVG) will pay tribute to Blackburn’s extraordinary contributions with a special in-game recognition. Dave will receive an honorary Key to the Arena, as well as a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh. Dave will be celebrated by our fans, players, and fellow staff for a career—and life—defined by loyalty and service.

“David Blackburn is more than an usher—he’s part of the soul of this building,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oak View Group Gary Desjardins. “His dedication to our fans and this city is nothing short of inspirational. We’re honored to celebrate not only his 64 years of service but also his 90th birthday—a milestone that reflects the strength, passion, and spirit that David brings every day.”

A native of Pittsburgh, Blackburn’s story reflects the spirit of the Steel City itself: hardworking, humble, and loyal. He has worked thousands of events over the years and is widely known for remembering fans by name, welcoming newcomers, and always going the extra mile to ensure a memorable experience.

“I never thought I’d be here this long, but I love the people,” said Blackburn. “The fans, my coworkers—they’re like family to me. This place has been my second home for a long time, and I’m grateful for every moment.”