Burgh Proud

After nearly two decades of playing professional sports, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang don’t often get nervous when taking the ice.

But taking the field is a different story.

The Penguins franchise cornerstones led the Terrible Towel Twirl ahead of Sunday’s home opener for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, tasked with hyping up the crowd of 66,734 fans in attendance.

“It was a great experience. Me and Tanger were a little bit nervous before, but we just relaxed and tried to show that we were relaxed, and try to cheer to fans,” Malkin said. “I think it's good. Good idea, and a great experience for me. People love.”

“Obviously, it was their own home opener, everybody was pretty excited,” Letang added. “So, it got really loud when we stepped on. Like, I got jacked up. My job was to hype them up. But I think I got hyped up, so it was pretty cool.”