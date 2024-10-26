Blomqvist ‘Terrific’ While Facing 50 Shots Against Edmonton

blomqvist-save-at-EDM-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins decided to start rookie goaltender Joel Blomqvist on Friday in Edmonton, the first game of a back-to-back set to close out their Canadian road trip.

“He’s really stepped up to every challenge we've given him to this point,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's played really well in the games that he's played in. He's a very athletic goalie. Moves east-west extremely well. He's deserving of the net.”

The 22-year-old rewarded the coaching staff’s faith in him by putting together another strong outing. This one came against a loaded Oilers lineup that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final last season in Pittsburgh’s 4-0 loss. Blomqvist was named the game’s Third Star after posting a .920 save percentage while facing 50 shots.

“He played terrific,” Sullivan said. “I thought he was really good tonight. He kept us in the game.”

Blomqvist made 18 of his saves in the first period alone, holding down the fort as his teammates struggled to generate much at the other end, recording just five shots.

“You stay in the game pretty well when there’s shots coming at you all the time,” said Blomqvist, who said he felt “pretty good” in the contest. “You can’t really choose what’s going to come at you in the game, so just need to be ready for everything.”

He continued that play into the second period, with the Penguins getting momentum from some of the sequences he put together. Blomqvist came up with terrific stops against the likes of Connor McDavid – without a stick, nonetheless! – and Leon Draisaitl on a break.

While the Oilers ended up with a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play, it could have been a bigger deficit for Pittsburgh if it weren’t for Blomqvist.

Sullivan talks a lot about critical moments of the game that are important for building momentum, with the opening shifts of periods being an example. The Penguins coughed up the puck in their zone, and it ended up in the back of their net just 16 seconds into the final frame.

“I think Connor and Leon are pretty tough to play against for anybody, but especially with their speed and just one little mistake being on the wrong side of the puck and it feels like it ends up in your net,” Sidney Crosby said. “They're just that dangerous. So, it tests your discipline, tests your structure and just your level of compete. You gotta find ways to hold on to pucks and not give them those opportunities.”

The Penguins did regroup and create some Grade-A chances after that, with Erik Karlsson getting a point-blank chance in the slot, and Noel Acciari nearly converting a 2-on-1 shorthanded break. But they couldn’t get anything past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, and Edmonton was able to build their 4-0 lead on the power play exactly seven minutes in.

While it was a disappointing outcome, Blomqvist’s play was a big silver lining, as Kyle Dubas said at the beginning of the week “if you're a goaltender in our group right now, the opportunity is immense.”

Blomqvist came into training camp with the goal of pushing for a spot on the team despite having Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic in the mix, and has made tremendous strides in that regard in his second professional season in North America.

“That’s the goal always, for a goalie, to be the goalie that gets the most opportunities out there,” Blomqvist said.

With Jarry back in Pittsburgh for some individual work, Nedeljkovic should get the nod Saturday night in Vancouver. The Penguins have gone with the tandem of Nedeljkovic and Blomqvist for three straight games.

“The reality is, we're playing a lot of games here. We need both guys going right now, and they're both going to get some time,” Sullivan said.

News Feed

Game Preview: 10.26.24 at Vancouver Canucks

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Kyle Dubas: "We Learn More in Hard Weeks Like This"

Penguins a "Heck of a Lot Better" in Calgary

Game Preview: 10.22.24 at Calgary Flames

Getting to Know: Cody Glass

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"

Game Preview: 10.14.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Malkin's Milestone Run

Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Game Preview: 10.12.24 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Dream Debut for Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

It Takes a Village

Game Preview: 10.10.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Sully Says: 2024.25 Season Opener

"Earned Every Aspect": McGroarty to Make NHL Debut

Game Preview: 10.09.24 vs. New York Rangers

A New Chapter Begins at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Hope New Ideas and Mindset Help Power Play

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Analyzing Pittsburgh's Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Look to Rewrite the Story: Dubas Lays Out Vision

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2024-25 Season

Jesse Puljujarvi "One of the Best Surprises" of Camp

Erik Karlsson Should Be Ready to Go for Season Opener

Sully Says: Preseason Finale

Eat, Shop, Tour: Penguins Elevate the Fan Experience

Sully Says: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (Preseason Game 6)

Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Game Preview: 10.03.24 at Columbus

Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression