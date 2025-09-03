Black and Gold Premier FAQ - Discounts

As a Black and Gold Premier member, what discounts do I receive?

Black and Gold Premier members are eligible for a variety of discounts all year long!

15% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at PPG Paints Arena events*

15% discount at both PensGear locations (PPG Paints Arena and UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex) and pensgearcom. To access your online discount, you must log in with your primary email address. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. This discount cannot be combined with other offers.*

$500 discount on ice-level, executive suite and PPG Party Suite rentals (blackout dates may apply; contact your Penguins representative to learn more)

$250 discount on loge and VIP experiences (blackout dates may apply; contact your Penguins representative to learn more)

15% discount on PPG Paints Arena’s Marquee Membership Club

Friends and family discount on additional Penguins ticket purchases. Log into My Penguins Account and select ‘STH Additionals’ from the top menu. To purchase platinum games or ADA seating, please contact your Membership Service Representative.

With our season ticket referral program, earn 5% account credit when a friend, family member, or coworker purchases a new full or half season package.

\ New half season members as of 2025.26 do not receive the food, beverage and merchandise discounts.*

I don't see my food, beverage and merchandise discount in the Penguins app. When and where will it appear?

Your Black and Gold Premier discount card(s) should be visible in the Penguins Mobile Wallet located in the Game Day section of the Penguins app. For the initial login, please select 'Ticketmaster Login'. The card will appear under Active Payment Methods. If you do not see this card, please call 412.642.PENS for assistance. Note, all full and half season ticket holders as of the 2024.25 season are eligible for the 15% discount. New half season members as of 2025.26 do not receive this discount.

I share seats with a buddy. Can they use my discount?

Season ticket holders will receive 1 discount card per seat. Each digital card has the ability to be transferred once. This action cannot be undone.

Can I combine my merchandise discount with other coupons or offers?

The season ticket discount cannot be combined with any other coupons or special offers.