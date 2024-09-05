A Special Honor in a Special Place

“It’s especially cool that this is happening in Pittsburgh, because for me, it’s such a special place,” Cullen said. “We had so many fun years there. The two years we won the Cup, I had my young family, my young boys were around the locker room. It was kind of life coming full circle for me growing up in a locker room with my dad (Terry) as a coach. It has always been a special place for me, and it’s just awesome we get to come back for the ceremony.”

Cullen’s hockey-crazed sons have grown up a lot since their dad hung up the skates in 2019 following his third and final season with the Penguins, each continuing to play the game. Brooks, now 17, has followed in Matt’s footsteps playing for Moorhead High School in Minnesota, where he is team captain. Wyatt, now 15, is committed to the U.S. National Under-17 Team for this season. Joey, now 14, plays AAA hockey back home in Minnesota.

Matt joked that his kids had to check their schedules before they could commit to attending the festivities. Once they confirmed their availability, the excitement level in the Cullen household was high.

“For them, Pittsburgh is kind of where they grew up, and their best memories are from Pittsburgh,” Cullen said. “It’s really cool, I can still picture them doing their online school at the rink, skating with Ty Hennes at lunchtime and running around the rink, coming into the locker room and not wanting to eat their vegetables or whatever [laughs]. It was just some really fun times, you know? Just some of the best years of my life.”

Cullen’s 1,516-game career featured stops in Anaheim, Florida, Carolina (where he won a Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006), New York, Minnesota and Nashville before he decided to join the Penguins as an under-the-radar signing in the summer of 2015. He became a vital piece of the puzzle with his solid play, veteran leadership and locker-room presence, with Cullen’s teammates nicknaming him ‘Dad.’

“I know I wouldn’t be sitting here if [former Penguins GM] Jim Rutherford hadn’t brought me to Pittsburgh and given me the opportunity late in my career when I was considering finishing up,” Cullen said. “To get there and get a chance to play with guys like Sid and Geno and Kris Letang and Marc-Andre Fleury, it was pretty special.”

Meanwhile, Stevens started his career in black and gold once Craig Patrick acquired him in September of 1983, a few months after being drafted in the sixth round by Los Angeles.

After finishing a four-year career with Boston College in 1987, Stevens represented Team USA at the 1988 Winter Olympics before coming to Pittsburgh, joining a group headlined by Mario Lemieux.

“That’s where I kind of started my NHL career. That’s where I became the player I became,” Stevens said.

Stevens, nicknamed ‘Artie,’ developed into one of the game’s greatest power forwards and a Pittsburgh legend. He recorded 260 goals (which ranks 7th in franchise history) and 555 points (which ranks 9th) in 522 career regular-season games with the Penguins.

“I loved being there. We had a great bunch of guys,” Stevens said. “Craig Patrick built a great team. Bob Johnson was there, our coach… things just seemed to fall in place for me there. I got to play with great players, and we started to build championship teams in the early 90s. So, Pittsburgh was the start of my life, basically, you know? I was in college in the Olympics, but really becoming a man and being in that city when I was, it was just a great time. I loved Pittsburgh, I still love Pittsburgh, but my early years in Pittsburgh in my early career was where I kind of started.”

Both men are still involved with the Penguins organization. Stevens – based out of his native Massachusetts – serves as a Special Assignment Scout, and Cullen – based out of his native Minnesota – is a Player Development Coach. So, while they still come to town for work-related reasons, this upcoming trip will be particularly memorable.

“So happy it’s in Pittsburgh,” Stevens said. “It’s a great city, we’ll have a great time there, those fans love hockey. I can’t wait to get back there, it’ll be a great time.”