A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

101625_pens_at_lak-12
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

With Sidney Crosby in the box and Pittsburgh on the penalty kill during their matchup with Los Angeles on Thursday, Parker Wotherspoon pushed a breakout pass to Rickard Rakell. He headed up the ice, and Filip Hallander joined him.

Not long after, Hallander had his first career NHL goal, which stood as the winner in a 4-2 victory over the Kings (full recap here).

“Raks got a good shot away. I almost had an open net on the rebound. Missed that, then I just jammed the puck with all I could. Happy to see it go in,” Hallander said with a smile.

“It feels good, and I was waiting for it.”

PIT@LAK: Hallander scores SHG against Anton Forsberg

It has certainly been a long time coming, as Hallander was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was actually traded to Toronto, where Kyle Dubas was GM at the time, in 2020. The following summer, Pittsburgh reacquired Hallander.

He spent two seasons in North America from 2021-23, making his NHL debut on April 7, 2022 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Hallander appeared in two more games with Pittsburgh the following season, but spent the majority of his time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hallander then decided to return home to Sweden for family reasons.

“I think just having a tough time off the ice with my family, just finding some stability,” Hallander said. “We had our second child right after we went back. So, just getting home (to) be around family, friends again. It was just tough with covid, coming over that time. I think that worked out good, those two years back home. And now, we all feel very excited to be back.”

Coming into training camp, Hallander was coming off of a strong season with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League, establishing career highs in goals (26), assists (27) and points (53).

His 26 goals and 53 points both ranked second in the entire SHL, while his 27 assists were tied for 10thmost in the league. Hallander’s 53 points were also a Timra IK single-season franchise record, surpassing Henrik Zetterberg’s record of 50 points during his age 24 season in 2004-05.

“I think that I kind of grew as the first season went on, and then just took that with me until last season,” Hallander said. “Had a good coach in Olli Jokinen that really believed in me. Played big minutes, a lot of leadership on me, a lot of pressure, but it was a good time to grow both on and off the ice as a person. So, it was nothing really more than confidence, I would say.”

While there have been a lot of new additions to the organization since Hallander’s first stint, a few familiar faces remain. Including Rakell, who was complimentary of Hallander’s growth and development earlier in training camp.

“He looks strong. He looks fast. Really good on the forecheck drills,” Rakell said. “So, really surprised and excited for him... He was playing with us up here for a few games two years ago. So yeah, I got to know him a little bit and obviously got to spend some time with him here at training camp. So, really excited for him, and I mean, looks like he's been taking a few steps since he was here last time.”

Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse felt Hallander’s game was solid from the start, but took off after getting reacquainted with the smaller rink and different style.

“The stuff he was doing, a lot of the stuff that stood out even this summer when you go back and you watch him, it's like, this is stuff that translates,” Muse said. “Those bursts of speed and those quick movements off the wall, it's been great to get to start to watch his game here and seeing how it translates.”

Hallander made his season debut on Oct. 9 at home against the Islanders, picking up his first NHL point, an assist, in the 4-3 win. Muse has liked the consistency despite some inconsistent playing time early on with how games played out.

“That was awesome,” Muse said. “Hallander’s been playing really well... early on, he would have to sit there and sometimes be between shifts for a while, and that's not an easy thing to do. And I thought he was consistent. You knew what you were going to get shift in, shift out. So now, he's getting a little bit more, and he's doing a good job with it. So, it's always awesome to see somebody get their first, and especially a goal like that there, and the way it impacted this game.”

News Feed

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dad Strength for Justin Brazeau

Milestone Moment: Kindel Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Rangers 6, Penguins 1 (Sullivan's Return)

Game Preview: 10.11.25 vs. New York Rangers

David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

Musings: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (Home Opener)

Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple

A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

20 Seasons of 'The Big Three'

Muse Building Connection

Game Preview: 10.07.25 at NY Rangers

Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26

Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT (Preseason Finale)

Healthy Novak Looking to Carve Out Role with Penguins

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 3 (Preseason Game 6)

Penguins to Celebrate the 20th Season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang During the Home Opener on October 9

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Rich Clune

Building Brick by Brick: Kindel Earning Opportunities

Penguins, F.N.B. Expand Multi-Year Partnership 

Hall of Fame Goalie, Hall of Fame Prankster

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.29.25)

Flower Gets His Flowers

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 58 Players

Musings: Penguins 3, Red Wings 2 (Preseason Game 3)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

A 'Fleury' of Smiles in Practice

Penguins to Continue PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign for the 2025-26 Season

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.26.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Todd Nelson

Musings: Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1 (Preseason Game 2)