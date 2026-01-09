Team Finland Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hintz, Rantanen leading way

The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina is one month away, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. The men’s ice hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then each moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Finland, which is in Group B, will open against Team Slovakia in the tournament opener on Feb. 11, then play Team Sweden on Feb. 13 and Team Italy on Feb. 14.

Team Finland announced its roster Jan. 2, but NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what the forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart for some come countries should look like.

Today, NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial Shawn P. Roarke played coach of Team Finland with projected lines: