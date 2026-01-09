Team Finland Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hintz, Rantanen leading way

The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina is one month away, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. The men’s ice hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then each moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Finland, which is in Group B, will open against Team Slovakia in the tournament opener on Feb. 11, then play Team Sweden on Feb. 13 and Team Italy on Feb. 14.

Team Finland announced its roster Jan. 2, but NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what the forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart for some come countries should look like.

Today, NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial Shawn P. Roarke played coach of Team Finland with projected lines:

Forwards

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Oliver Kapanen

Joel KivirantaErik Haula -- Eeli Tolvanen

Joel Armia

Kaapo Kakko

The Finns are going to miss the on-ice contributions of captain Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, who will miss the tournament while recovering from surgery from a knee injury sustained on the first day of camp. But there is a lot of chemistry and work rate here to fill that hole. Hintz and Rantanen have familiarity from the Dallas Stars and Granlund played with them last season before moving to the Anaheim Ducks this season. Plus, he excels while wearing Finland colors. He has 16 points in his past three World Championship experiences and had four points (three goals, one assist) in last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) is a pretty dang good No. 2 center, and he has chemistry with Teravainen (Chicago Blackhawks). Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) is having a monster season and his two-way game will be perfect here. Luostarinen and Lundell have been the unsung heroes of each of the past two Stanley Cup championships by the Florida Panthers. Kapanen (Montreal Canadiens) is a natural finisher on this line and has earned the spot with his stellar NHL season. Haula (Nashville Predators) was the fourth-line center at 4 Nations and will reprise that role here with new wingers.

DAL@CHI: Rantanen scores goal against Spencer Knight

Defensemen

Miro HeiskanenEsa Lindell

Niko Mikkola -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Mikko LehtonenHenri Jokiharju

Nikolas Matinpalo

Olli Maatta

Heiskanen and Lindell are the No. 1 pair for the Dallas Stars and might be the best pairing in the NHL. While there might be a thought to separate them – Lindell played with Mikkola (Panthers) at the 4 Nations when Heiskanen (Stars) missed it with an injury – the chemistry is too strong. Mikkola (6-foot-6, 204 pounds) and Ristolainen (Philadelphia Flyers) are rangy, physical defensemen that can make life miserable for opposing forwards. Mikko Lehtonen is the only non-NHL player on the roster, but he has vast international experience and was a member of the 2022 team that won gold at the Olympics. Jokiharju (Boston Bruins) and Matinpalo (Ottawa Senators) will fight for the No. 6 spot, and each may see time there in preliminary round.

DAL@MIN: Heiskanen buries laser off the draw for SHG

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Kevin Lankinen

Saros (Predators) was one of the first six named to the roster and would have had to play his way out of the starting role. For a bit, with the Predators struggling early in the season, it looked like he might do just that, but he has rebounded to solidify his hold on the starting job. Lankinen (Vancouver Canucks) has struggled a bit this season and has not had the playing time he did last season, so he has been passed by Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres) on the depth chart.

