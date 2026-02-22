Nelson joins ‘incredible’ family legacy with Team USA Olympic gold

MILAN -- Brock Nelson is part of the club.
“To be an Olympic champion, you really can’t describe how special it is,” the Team USA forward from the Colorado Avalanche said.
Nelson’s grandfather can describe it. Bill Christian won gold with Team USA in 1960.
His late great uncle surely used to describe it. Roger Christian, Bill’s older brother, was also part of the 1960 team.
Nelson’s uncle can describe absolutely it. Dave Christian won gold with the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980.
Nelson is now an Olympic gold medalist too, playing 14:50, including a huge role on Team USA’s perfect penalty kill, in a 2-1 overtime win against Team Canada in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday.
“It’s incredible,” Dave Christian told NHL.com in a quick phone conversation from a celebratory Team USA Winter House 3 1/2 hours after the game. “Absolutely incredible. A dream come true.”
Dave Christian said before the tournament that it would be “a dream scenario, beyond what you could ever imagine,” if his nephew were to win a gold medal here.
“We certainly would welcome the opportunity to say, 'Hey, Brock, welcome to the club,’” he said at the time.
Christian got a chance to do that right after the game, briefly embracing Nelson with the rest of his family after the gold medals were awarded -- on the 46th anniversary of the Americans’ improbable 4-3 victory against the Soviet Union in the medal round.
“I just said, ‘We did it,’” Nelson said of his moment with his uncle. “Crazy that it was 46 years to the day when they beat the Russians.
“Pretty emotional.”