Team Finland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Tolvanen, Kiviranta

Kapanen also going to Milan with Barkov injured; will play 1st game on Feb. 11

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Finland unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, a group that will try to bring the country its second straight gold medal.

Finland, which won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a tournament that did not feature NHL players, will feature a roster similar to the one it iced at the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February.

The one big difference is that Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, Finland’s captain at 4 Nations, is out for the regular season with a knee injury. Trying to help pick up the slack for Barkov, Finland added Eeli Tolvanen (Seattle Kraken), Oliver Kapanen (Montreal Canadiens) and Joel Kiviranta (Colorado Avalanche) to its forward group.

"Nobody can replace Barkov, but we have a lot of different kind of leaders (on the ice and in the locker room)," Finland general manager Jere Lehtinen said. "They'll bring different kind of leadership to the team."

On defense, Mikko Lehtonen, who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2020-21 season and now plays for the ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League, was added to the group from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"We have a very experienced team, a lot of experience in playing for Team Finland," coach Antti Pennanen said. "Forwards that can play in many roles, big-sized defense with one of the best defensemen in the world (Miro Heiskanen). Good goalies."

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Finland at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists.

The gold-medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

"Team Finland always aims for a medal, no matter the tournament," Pennanen said.

Team Finland, which is in Group B, will open against Team Slovakia on Feb. 11, then play Team Sweden on Feb. 13 and Team Italy on Feb. 14.

Here is the Team Finland roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group:

FORWARDS (14)

Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks
Erik Haula, Nashville Predators
Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens
Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars
Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

There is no replacing Barkov, the best defensive forward in the game and the captain of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Others will have to step up in Barkov’s absence. Finland is also without power-play specialist Patrik Laine of the Canadiens, who hasn’t played since October after having core muscle surgery. A big part of the burden will fall on Rantanen and Hintz, two of the most dangerous scorers in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins
Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NLA)
Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth
Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators
Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

This group, headlined by Heiskanen, will be Finland’s strength. Heiskanen missed the 4 Nations Face-Off because of a knee injury, but he is healthy now. Lindell remains a steady presence for the Stars, and he and Heiskanen have played together before and could again. Mikkola, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has evolved in a top two-way defenseman with Florida.

GOALIES (3)

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators*

These are the same three goalies Finland had at 4 Nations, and while Saros was the clear No. 1 then, the competition for top job is up for grabs here. Whoever gets the net will be a solid choice.

NHL.com/fi senior independent correspondent Varpu Sihvonen contributed to this report

