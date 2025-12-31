Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Mix of young, old will represent country in Milano Cortina in February

Canada unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Team Canada’s roster features two players with previous Olympics experience; forward Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings each played in the 2010 Vancouver Games and 2014 in Sochi.

Of the 25 players on the roster, 16 have won the Stanley Cup, and 19 were on Canada’s team that won the 4 Nations Face-Off in last February.

Here is a look at the Team Canada roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

The 19-year-old is one of the top stories of the 2025-26 NHL season and became only the fourth active player to reach 120 career points (108 games) as a teenager, joining Sidney Crosby (222), Patrik Laine (134) and Bedard (128). The North Vancouver native had six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games and was an impressive plus-9 for Canada while skating on a line with Sidney Crosby at the 2025 IIHF World Championships in May, then traveled to Nova Scotia to skate and train with Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon a couple of months later.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning and Canada coach Cooper covets the 28-year-old’s ability with Tampa Bay to shut down the opposition’s top players while chipping in with some offense as well. The Etobicoke, Ontario native had four points (three goals, one assist) in 10 games for Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championships and represented his country again at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February, serving primarily in a defensive role while averaging about 13:38 across four tournament games. He has won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning (2020, 2021).

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 38-year-old native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is Canada’s most decorated player, being the only one to have captained all three Triple Gold Club wins (2014 Olympics; 2015 IIHF World Championships; 2009, 2016, 2017 Stanley Cup). He was also captain of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship team in February. A two-time Olympian, the Penguins captain has won the Hart Trophy twice (2006-07, 2013-14), Art Ross Trophy twice (2006-07, 2013-14), Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP twice (2016, 2017) and Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). On the international stage, he’s best known for scoring the golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Games that gave Canada a 3-2 overtime victory against the U.S. in the title game.

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 27-year-old established himself as one of Canada’s feistier competitors at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February, averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time in four games, chipping in with an assist, and dropping the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk three seconds into the round-robin game against the U.S. at Bell Centre. The Saskatoon native, who set career-highs in goals (35), assists (55), points (90) and plus-minus (+33) in 2024-25, also helped Canada win gold at the 2021 IIHF World Championships and represented them again at the 2024 tournament.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders

The 30-year-old has three 30-plus goal seasons and is well on his way to doing it again in 2025-2. On the international stage, the London, Ontario native had three points (one goals, two assists) in seven games at the 2014 IIHF World Juniors, as well as eight points (four goals, four assists) at the 2025 IIHF World Championships in May.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

The 30-year-old who, like Crosby, is a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, led all players at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in goals with four and was subsequently named tournament MVP. The Avalanche center helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022 and won the Hart Trophy in 2023-24. He also was part of Canada’s gold medal-winning team at 2015 IIHF World Championships, accruing nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 games.

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

The fiery 37-year-old had an assist in four games for Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February and was considered vital in the team’s off-ice team bonding by the coaching staff. The Halifax native trains in the area with fellow Nova Scotians Crosby and MacKinnon every offseason, and was a driving force in Canada’s title run at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games, including the tournament winner. He won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season and with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights

The 28-year-old proved to be a difference-maker for Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February, scoring the overtime winner in the round-robin opener against Sweden, then setting up Connor McDavid for the tournament winner in a 3-2 overtime victory against the U.S. in the championship game. The native of Markham, Ontario previously played for Canadian Olympic coach Jon Cooper at the 2017 IIHF World Championships, helping the team to a silver medal with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 games.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The 28-year-old, who grew up in Newmarket, Ontario, scored the tournament-winning goal for Canada in overtime in a 3-2 win against the U.S. in the title game at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February. The Oilers captain has won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP three times (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23), the Art Ross Trophy as NHL scoring leader five times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as NHL goal-scoring leader once (2022-23) and Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2024 when the Oilers lost the Cup Final to the Panthers in seven games.

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

A native of Calgary, the 29-year-old had two points and was plus-2 in four games for Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Prior to that, he represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships, helping his team win gold at the 2015 tournament in Toronto and Montreal, then captaining the team at the 2016 event in Helsinki, Finland. He is a two-time Stanley Cup winner (2020, 2021).

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

The 30-year-old had a memorable 2024-25 season, chipping in four assists to help Canada win the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February, then playing a key role in the Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup triumph four months later with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 21 postseason games. The West Vancouver native helped Canada win gold at the 2015 IIHF World Juniors with 11 points (five goals, six assists), in seven games, then silver at the 2019 IIHF World Championships with five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 games.

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

The 33-year-old has excelled for Canada in two stints at the IIHF World Championships (2016, 2019), racking up 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 combined games in those pair of events. A native of Winnipeg, the Golden Knights captain had a goal while playing alongside Crosby and MacKinnon at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens captain is no stranger to representing Canada on the international stage, including appearances at the 2016-17 U-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament and the 2019 IIHF World Juniors, where he had three assists in five games. While the 26-year-old was one of the more debated omissions from Canada’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off roster in February, the London, Ontario native finished the 2024-25 season as the NHL’s seventh-highest scoring Canadian-born player with 89 points (30 goals, 59 assists).

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Toronto native brings a unique skill set combination of hustle and muscle to the ice and is scoring just below a point-a-game pace for the Capitals this season. The 31-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018, is most effective along the boards on the forecheck and in front of the opposition net on the power play, where he creates havoc off screens.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

The 36-year-old is one of the most decorated defensemen in Canadian history. The native of London, Ontario, played for Canada at two Olympics (2010, 2014), a World Championship (2009), a World Junior Championship (2008), the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 4 Nations Face-Off. He has two Olympic gold medals, a World Junior gold, a World Championship silver medal, won the World Cup of Hockey and 4 Nations Face-Off, and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014).

Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars

The 24-year-old was born in Syracuse, New York, to Canadian parents and has dual citizenship. He played for Canada at the Under-18 World Championship in 2019, the World Junior Championship in 2021, winning silver, and played at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

The 27-year-old from Calgary was one of the first six players named to Team Canada. He is a two-time Norris Trophy winner (2022, 2025) as the best defenseman in the NHL and won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in 2020. He played at the World Junior Championship in 2018 and the 4 Nations Face-Off, winning both tournaments. He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

The 30-year-old from Calgary represented Canada at the Under-18 World Championship twice (2012, 2013), the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (2012) and the World Junior Championship twice (2014, 2015). He played for Canada at the World Championship in 2017, winning silver, and played at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

The 32-year-old from St. Albert, Alberta, has played for Canada at the World Championship three times (2017, 2018, 2024). He played for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

The 29-year-old Elkhorn, Manitoba native represented Canada at the Under-18 World Championship (2014), the World Junior Championship (2016), two World Championships (2022, 2025) and at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

The 30-year-old native of Aldergrove, British Columbia won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. He played for Canada at Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2012, the Under-18 World Championship in 2013, and the World Junior Championship in 2015, winning gold at each event. He won silver at the World Championship in 2019, and played at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was injured in the opening game and missed the rest of the tournament. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

The 31-year-old native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, represented Canada for the first time at any level at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

The 32-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario, helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off, starting every game. He’s represented Canada at the World Championship twice (2024, 2025) and the World Junior Championship (2013). Binnington won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

The 35-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL last season. He won gold with Canada at the 2021 World Championship and also played in the 2018 tournament. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

The 28-year-old Calgary native won silver for Canada at the 2022 World Championship and the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023. He is in his second season with the Washington Capitals

