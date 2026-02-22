Gold medal game between United States, Canada a 'perfect showcase' for hockey: Granato

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time in 12 years that they've been on this global stage. In order to provide an inside look at the experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and others around the game to share their insights. Today, Team USA icon Tony Granato, a forward at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, and an assistant at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and head coach at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

It was time.

Mike Eruzione said so.

Sunday was the 46th anniversary of Eruzione’s historic goal that gave underdog Team USA a 4-3 victory against the heavily favored Soviets at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. They would defeat Finland two days later to capture the gold medal in a run that forever will be known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

Up until Sunday, the U.S. hadn’t won another one. It had been almost five decades.

Now was their chance. Facing Canada. Their biggest rival. And coming in with arguably as good a roster as Team USA had ever put on the ice.

Eruzione said as much at the start of the game. He discussed how it was about time somebody else becomes that next person, that next team to take over and regenerate the excitement that the 1980 team gave to us and gave to hockey.

Three hours later, Jack Hughes did exactly that, scoring the Golden Goal in overtime to give Team USA a 2-1 victory and, in the process, put his name alongside that of Eruzione’s as the authors of arguably the two most memorable goals in the history of USA Hockey.

I mean, it's definitely going to be remembered. I mean, 46 years from now, will people hold Jack Hughes’ name in the same regard that they do Eruzione’s right now? And will Jack Hughes be at the Olympics at that time talking about it like Mike was today?

I hope so.

It certainly has the potential to have that much impact and be celebrated in the way Mike's did, albeit maybe in a little bit of a different way.

Fitting that it was Hughes, who was missing a couple of teeth after being high sticked late in regulation. He shook it off and was back out there to become a hero.

That says it all about our game, doesn’t it? Get knocked down. Get back up. Put you and your team in the history books.

A great story in a game full of great stories.