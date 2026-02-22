NHL players tune in to cheer on teammates at ‘incredible’ Olympics

Praise for U.S. in gold medal win, Canada for effort in final among reactions

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 concluded with Team USA forward Jack Hughes scoring 1:41 into overtime for a 2-1 win against Team Canada to win its first gold medal since the "Miracle on Ice" team at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

The tournament was the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics and it did not disappoint. There was heart-stopping action, instant classics and players living up to the moment, ending when Zach Werenski found Hughes for the golden goal. Their teammates back home, practicing ahead of the League resuming its schedule Wednesday, were watching closely.

Here's what some of them had to say about the United States winning gold, Canada settling for silver and injured Canada captain Sidney Crosby:

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers defenseman

"I went into the [Olympics] saying I wasn't going to watch any of it, and I think I watched 15 games. It was crazy. I didn't expect it. After I had a coffee or two, I would just watch a bunch of the games. I think [Matthew Tkachuk] said it best before the game: All the TVs in Canada and the U.S. were going to be on that game, and I am sure they were. That was some of the most spectacular hockey I have ever watched. I was in shock with some of the saves, some of the misses. And the speed. It was incredible, no doubt."

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken forward

"It's huge, like we haven't seen in 46 years. We've been taking a lot of heat around here about how Canada's the best and it's nice to see those guys get it done."

Trevor Zegras, Philadelphia Flyers forward and Jack Hughes' teammate at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program

"Yeah, it was sweet. I kind of grew up with Jack at the U.S. program. (He and brother Quinn Hughes) played so great, and for (Jack) to get the winner was crazy. So cool. For me, it was more like supporting like your buddies. I trained with a couple of those guys in the summer, so it was more supporting them and being happy for them and cheering for them. But I mean, the hockey was great, so it's definitely motivating, for sure."

Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman

"All tournament, I think everybody was really impressed with the way [Jack Hughes] was playing. It seemed like he had a different level of confidence and swagger to him. Yeah, he just took over in some of the games. For him to get that goal was huge for him. I can't imagine that feeling. It's something that everybody dreams of as a kid, scoring that OT winner in the Olympics. He was one of their best players all tourney long."

Charlie Coyle, Columbus Blue Jackets forward

"It's a pretty special thing. We were kind of saying before overtime was starting, we really wanted 'Z' (Werenski) to score to see who his real friends are in the locker room, see if there's any cheers from Canadians. But of course, he had a factor in it and made a great play to win a battle and get it over to Hughes, so I don't think guys can be too upset by that. I know us Americans are pretty happy … it was just an awesome game to watch and could have gone either way."

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals goalie

"(Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck), was he was incredible. I mean, arguably, he was the difference-maker. So many 10-bell saves, came up big at the biggest moments. I was saying yesterday, there's no bigger stage than that and he harnessed all the good energy and went out and played one heck of a hockey game. I think (Canada defenseman Devon) Toews is probably going to have some nightmares about (Hellebuyck's stick save from the slot in the opening minutes of the third period), but again, it's just the extra effort save. Tip of the cap, just battling for his guys and biggest save of the game for sure."

Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild forward

"Just for (teammates Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes), to have them play so well was awesome. The way (Boldy) skates, I think people don't really … he's fast. He really can get around guys and then obviously strong on a stick too. You saw there was a poke check there but he kind of clamps down on Toews' stick and gets a puck back and makes a slick move (on his goal six minutes into the game). He played unbelievable all tournament (two goals, two assists in six games) and was a big reason why they won."

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers forward

"It's heartbreaking as a Canadian and watching teammates play, going for gold. It's probably more nerve-wracking watching it all than having to play in it, but you certainly feel for those guys. You know how much it means to them. It has been special watching the NHL be back at the Olympics. Your heart breaks for (Oilers captain Connor McDavid). We know how much it means to him and how much he means to our team, but I think the world got a glimpse, really, if they don't already know how much he means to our group here. We know you (media) know that and now certainly all of Canada knows that, how much he meant to that team. And certainly, the rest of the world being able to see that is pretty special."

Dylan Strome, Capitals forward

"Obviously a great hockey game. Two teams that are really, really close and in skill and compete level and everything, so unfortunate it didn't go Canada's way. Felt like they deserve (better), they played a good game. They were dominating most of the game, it felt like, but it seems like sometimes in those games you miss on some chances, and it goes the other way. One of those games."

Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators forward

"It was an awesome game. It was super high-paced and really fun to watch, you know, a lot of intensity. Obviously really happy for our two teammates here, ‘Chucky’ (Brady Tkachuk) and ‘Sandy’ (Jake Sanderson), they're great players, they deserve it. It was an exciting game. I was excited and a little nervous, I don't know, I haven't really felt like that during a hockey game before, but you know, it's just awesome to kind of take a step back and be a fan, sort of, and just watch two great teams go at it."

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins forward

"I think every player in that situation, but especially (Crosby), wants to play in the game. But to know he wasn't going to be able to help his team to the best of his ability or even to an ability that he thinks was acceptable, I think shows a lot of self-awareness and it's an extremely high character play."

Kris Letang, Penguins defenseman

"I'm pretty sure (Crosby) tried everything to play that game. At the end of the day, if he thinks it's not going to help, he's going to leave a spot for a guy that's healthy and try to help the team. So, it's selfless. It's a guy that worries more about winning [more than] his self-image or anything like that."

Dan Muse, Penguins coach

"I thought it was just an amazing game. I thought it was an amazing tournament. The No. 1 thing is, I think this was great for our game. Then for USA Hockey, both on the men's end and the women's side, obviously it's just a massive accomplishment. ... The game just continues to grow in this country, it continues to get better. I think the hope is all the young fans or young kids who are watching a game like that, maybe that kind of inspires them a little bit and gets them even more excited about our game, grows even more passion for it."

Erik Gudbranson, Blue Jackets defenseman

"A-plus move, very classy move by USA Hockey to bring (the family of late Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau) over there. Goes to show, again, how important Johnny was to the game of hockey, to us, to the Calgary Flames and people around the world. He would have been on that team too. As a Canadian, I would have been losing my marbles watching him skate around with the puck. Yeah, we miss him very dearly."

Zach Bogosian, Wild defenseman

"It dates back to the 4 Nations with that game, and rolling over to this year and the Olympics, there's probably a lot of people watching hockey that don't normally tune in. Continue to grow the game that we all love and appreciate. Hopefully it just keeps climbing higher and higher and higher in people's sports events to watch, because it's a beautiful game. You saw it today. It was a little bit of everything in that game, and you can take all that right from hockey into life. It's awesome to see."

Jeff Blashill, Blackhawks coach

"It was great for hockey. It was an incredible game. Really happy for so many people in USA Hockey, (executive director) Pat Kelleher, (assistant executive director of hockey operations) John Vanbiesbrouck, and so many people who work in Colorado Springs and throughout the country. If you think about it, the work they've put in over the years has allowed us as a country to at least be basically on par with Canada, so when you win a gold, it's not a miracle. So many of those people deserve so much credit. And then happy for the coaching staff, the players. Dylan Larkin's a good friend of mine, I talked to him via text a little bit the last couple of days and I know he was excited about this chance. And Connor Hellebuyck, he played unreal. On the other side of it, it's a hard game to lose. Canada played great. 'Coop's' (coach Jon Cooper) a real special friend of mine, so it's a hard game to lose, for sure, but great for hockey."

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti, staff writer Tracey Myers, deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and independent correspondents Wes Crosby, Craig Merz, Jessi Pierce, Darren Brown, Gerry Moddejonge, Zoe Pierce and George Richards contributed to this report.

