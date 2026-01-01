Fox says not making U.S. team for Winter Olympics ‘disappointing’

Rangers defenseman discusses decision ahead of official roster release Friday

Fox NYR not making US OLY tam disapointed

© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MIAMI -- Adam Fox said he was told Wednesday that did not make the United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The New York Rangers defenseman said he received a call from U.S. general manager Bill Guerin informing him that he didn't make the team that will officially be announced Friday morning.

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Fox said. "I thought I played as well as I think I could have and that decision comes out of your hands at a certain point. It is what it is. You just have to move on."

Fox played for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, where he appeared in all four games but did not have a point and was a minus-2. He was on the ice for Connor McDavid's overtime goal in the championship game that gave Canada a 3-2 win against the U.S.

This season, Fox has 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 28 games. He missed 14 consecutive games with an upper-body injury before returning Wednesday, when he had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Fox's second game back from injury will be the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

"I don't think you have any expectation (to make the Olympic team) I would say, but I obviously thought my play this year was worthy of it and my track record as well," Fox said. "But it's out of my hands at a certain point. The decision is the decision and I guess that's how it goes."

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fox said his conversation with Guerin was about not making the team, so while it's possible he could be an injury replacement should the U.S. need one on defense before the Olympics begin on Feb. 11, he's not certain about that possibility.

"It was more just the news of not making it," Fox said. "You never know with injuries, but I guess if that happens to come we'll see, you know."

Fox and Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who is also the U.S. Olympic team coach, did not appear to be concerned that their relationship could be adversely affected by the decision to keep him off the roster.

Rangers assistant David Quinn is also an assistant on Sullivan's staff for the Olympics, and New York general manager Chris Drury is part of Guerin's executive staff that selected the team.

"The focus from the start of the year has been with the Rangers and whatever that decision it's still a season, we've got a lot of games until that break," Fox said. "I think my focus is still with the Rangers and trying to win some games here."

Sullivan said he's had conversations with Fox about the Olympics, but he would not reveal the details of those.

"What I will tell you is that these teams that are being picked are the best of the best and there's so many good players, and there are very, very difficult decisions that have to be made," Sullivan said. "It is a collaborative effort on everybody's part and that's just the reality of these circumstances. We'll do our very best to be as professional and straightforward as we can be with everyone that's involved. 'Foxy' and I have had a number of conversations, and I'll keep those between us."

Related Content

Panthers have mixed emotions on Canada roster for Olympics

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Canada Olympic roster selections discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Olympics

Panthers have mixed emotions on Canada roster for Olympics

Bedard should have been named to Team Canada roster, Blackhawks coach says

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Team Canada players react to landing spot on Olympic roster

Celebrini on Olympic honor: 'Can't really put it into words'

Wilson, Thompson headed to Olympics for Canada after thriving with Capitals

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says

Binnington to ‘dig in’ after Blues goalie is named to Team Canada Olympic roster 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

McDavid ramping up game for Olympics while leading Oilers

Canada Olympic roster selections discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Marchand in unfamiliar spot on Olympic bubble

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

Pronger discusses Olympics, 2nd career as broadcaster with NHL.com

Zizing 'Em Up: Olympic roster reveals coming for Milano Cortina

Color of Hockey: Beasley hoping to have impact for U.S. at Paralympics