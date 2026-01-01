Fox says not making U.S. team for Winter Olympics ‘disappointing’

MIAMI -- Adam Fox said he was told Wednesday that did not make the United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The New York Rangers defenseman said he received a call from U.S. general manager Bill Guerin informing him that he didn't make the team that will officially be announced Friday morning.

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Fox said. "I thought I played as well as I think I could have and that decision comes out of your hands at a certain point. It is what it is. You just have to move on."

Fox played for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, where he appeared in all four games but did not have a point and was a minus-2. He was on the ice for Connor McDavid's overtime goal in the championship game that gave Canada a 3-2 win against the U.S.

This season, Fox has 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 28 games. He missed 14 consecutive games with an upper-body injury before returning Wednesday, when he had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Fox's second game back from injury will be the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

"I don't think you have any expectation (to make the Olympic team) I would say, but I obviously thought my play this year was worthy of it and my track record as well," Fox said. "But it's out of my hands at a certain point. The decision is the decision and I guess that's how it goes."