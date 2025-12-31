Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

NHL teams take to social media to share special moment for players

Team Canada announcements

© Washington Capitals / New York Islanders

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Before Team Canada announced its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, players got the news directly from general manager Doug Armstrong.

NHL teams were quick to post videos of the players hearing the good news on social media, sharing some heartwarming moments.

The Washington Capitals are sending two players to Italy for the Games – the first two players to represent Team Canada in franchise history: forward Tom Wilson and goalie Logan Thompson.

Wilson got the call on Wednesday morning from Armstrong in front of his Christmas tree, with his wife, Taylor, filming and his one-year-old son, Teddy, helping him celebrate.

Wilson looked to be in disbelief when getting the news, flashing his wife a thumbs up during the call.

“I don’t know what to say,” Wilson said. “Thank you so much. I’m obviously so happy and you know I’ll do whatever it takes. I’m really excited to start this journey and get going.”

Thompson also got the call from Armstrong on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before the Capitals hosted the New York Rangers.

"Thank you very much. I won’t let you guys down," Thompson said in the social media video posted by the team. "I'm just really excited and I’ll give you guys everything I’ve got."

Before puck drop, Wilson and Thompson's Capitals teammates learned the exciting news in the locker room.

Meanwhile, in New York, Islanders forward Bo Horvat got a surprise from his kids Gunnar, Tulsa, and newborn Lainey, with special signs to congratulate their dad on the honor.

Gunnar and Tulsa held up congratulatory signs and gave Horvat a big hug to show their support.

In Montreal, Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki took to social media to share a message for fans after he learned that he made the Olympic roster.

"Just found out I made Team Canada this morning," Suzuki said. "Wanted to thank you for all your support and boost of confidence and cheering me on. I can't wait to put on the Canadian jersey and hopefully bring home a gold medal for you guys."

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley got the news from Stars general manager Jim Nill, who is serving as the assistant GM for Team Canada during the Games

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim had the honor of calling his parents to break the good news to them.

"I got the call," Sanheim said to his mom on the phone. "So we're going to Italy."

Related Content

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Short Shifts

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’

Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida

Flyers players bring puppies to arena for pregame arrivals

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins points record

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

Kadri makes pair of $50K donations to food banks in London, Calgary