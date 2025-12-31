Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Before Team Canada announced its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, players got the news directly from general manager Doug Armstrong.

NHL teams were quick to post videos of the players hearing the good news on social media, sharing some heartwarming moments.

The Washington Capitals are sending two players to Italy for the Games – the first two players to represent Team Canada in franchise history: forward Tom Wilson and goalie Logan Thompson.

Wilson got the call on Wednesday morning from Armstrong in front of his Christmas tree, with his wife, Taylor, filming and his one-year-old son, Teddy, helping him celebrate.