U.S. Olympic roster to have similar look to 4 Nations Face-Off

Bill Guerin is a big proponent of team chemistry and said it was a determining factor selecting the players to represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Minnesota Wild general manager, who was in charge of putting the United States Olympic roster together, liked how the players jelled at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, and is going back with a similar group seeking its first gold medal since 1980.

"I liked the way we played," Guerin said Friday, after the United States roster was announced. "Everybody was together, everybody played the right way, adhered to the game plan that Mike [Sullivan] and his coaching staff brought to the table. But I think the biggest thing for me was the chemistry.

"I think the chemistry allowed the guys to play the way that they did; the willingness to accept their role, the willingness to do things that maybe on their NHL team, they're not asked to do. Take a little bit less ice time, play a different role, all of those things went into it. But the chemistry was one of the biggest things."

Of the 25 players named to the United States roster Friday, 21 played at 4 Nations. The United States lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the championship game, but won its three previous round-robin games. That included a 3-1 win against Canada in an emotional contest at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15.