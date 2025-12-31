Team Canada players react to landing spot on Olympic roster

Team Canada announced its 25-man roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

It's the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Here is what some of the players named to the roster, and some who weren't, had to say:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

"I'm excited it's getting closer and obviously with the roster announcement today, it gets more real and you start to picture some of those faces that will be there with you on the team and playing together. I'm really excited."

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

"Representing my country at the Olympics is something I've dreamed about since I was a kid. Having that dream come true really is special and I can't wait to wear the maple leaf and compete alongside the best hockey players in the world."

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

"Being cut from the (4 Nations) team gave me a little motivation. I just wanted to play the best I could and help the Canadiens get into the playoffs. We did that last year. We had an amazing run, and we started this year off the same way. It's been such a fun year so far, and it's an amazing team to play for. I'm just trying to do my best every single night to help my team win and hopefully give a good impression to Hockey Canada. Luckily, thankfully, they saw that and named me to the team." – Courtesy RDS

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

"My wife's due in February (2nd). So that's something that is way more important to me than making an Olympic team, and being there for that is something that's on my mind more so than showing up for my country. And I'll be there when that time comes, but right now, I'm there for my wife. If my baby hasn't arrived, I'm staying here. That's 100 percent what I'll do. I'm not leaving until that baby's here and everybody's home safe. I think she's excited. I think excited for me to have this opportunity. It doesn't come every day, so she's excited for that. But I'll be there for that baby, for sure."

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (did not make team)

"It's the classic, you hear at the World Juniors or at any tournament, you've picked the right team if you win. There are so many deserving players and I'm sure the brass was debating countless lineups, and they came to what they thought was best. I know as a Canadian I'll be cheering for that team. You're allowed to be disappointed but at the same time you'll be cheering for your country and rooting Connor (McDavid) on and hoping they bring home gold."