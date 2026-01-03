Robertson of Stars felt he was 'good enough' to make U.S. Olympic team

Jason Robertson was disappointed that he wasn’t named to the United States team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, but the Dallas Stars forward remains focused on his strong season.

It's the second straight year the 26-year-old hasn’t been selected for international competition. He was not chosen to play for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, either.

“I thought that this year was different than last year,” Robertson said after practice Saturday. “Obviously last year I didn’t think I was good enough. Now I think I [am] and it’s their choice, their decision and that’s it.”

Robertson is in the midst of a productive season with 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 41 games, second on the Stars behind forward Mikko Rantanen, who will play for Finland the Olympics and has 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 40 games. Robertson is first in points among United States-born players in the NHL this season and tied for eighth overall. He is also tied for fourth with 24 goals.

He had 80 points (35 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games last season.

“Obviously it hurts your ego,” Robertson said of the decision, “but I’m not going to change the way I play and [am] happy to keep doing what I’m doing.

“I think I just strive to be the best whenever I can be and it so happened this year was the Olympic year. I mean, that’s not going to stop me from doing that the rest of the season.”

Robertson said he didn’t know if he’s on the standby list of players who could be added to the team in the event of injuries.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said he was surprised Robertson wasn’t selected.

“He’s our player and our guy and you’re hoping for him,” Gulutzan said.

“There’s not one coach of the 32 of us who doesn’t think their guy should be on the team. There’s not one of us in the League. I heard the comments in Chicago just the other night (coach Jeff Blashill on forward Connor Bedard not making Canada’s roster) and I think the same thing (about Robertson). I would’ve loved to have seen him on it. He’s been so good for us. I’d hate to be making those decisions, but I thought obviously he should be on there.”

So did Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, who will represent the U.S. at the Olympics.

“He’s the most pure goal-scorer I’ve ever played with,” he said of Robertson. “His hockey IQ is off the charts. He drives me nuts in practice but that shows you, because he’s putting a lot by me. It’s fun battling him because he makes me better, too.

“Obviously, I wish he was going over there, but [it’s] not my decision and he’s a hell of a player, and I don’t think that’s going to change anything for him. He’s going to continue to dominate and show he’s one of the best in the world.”