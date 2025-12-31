Binnington to ‘dig in’ after Blues goalie is named to Team Canada Olympic roster 

4 Nations winner joined in net by Kuemper, Thompson for Milan

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jordan Binnington tried not to think too much about playing for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

But when he got the phone call telling him he was one of three goalies picked for the team, the St. Louis Blues’ No. 1 allowed the emotion to wash over him.

"I think my initial reaction when I found out, and talked to some family and friends is, I was moved and I was excited and I was emotional," Binnington said Wednesday. "And as much as you say you don't think about it, I'm sure in your subconscious it's there. And, yeah, I'm definitely excited to continue on the process here and just play my game.

"Very excited, grateful, honored, and it's a time to dig in even more on this final stretch through that, and win games here with the Blues and build our game at the same time."

Joining Binnington in goal with Team Canada are Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals. Binnington is the only holdover from the Canada team that won the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

"We believe in those three we have the proper components (for a gold medal)," Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong said.

Binnington earned his spot in part because of his play in helping Canada win the 4 Nations, and his experience in helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019.

That trumped any struggles the 32-year-old has had this season. He's 7-9-6 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .870 save percentage in 23 games this season.

"Jordan Binnington's resume speaks for itself," said Armstrong, who also is Blues GM. "What he did at the 4 Nations, what he's done in the NHL. His statistical numbers aren't to where he would like them to be this year and working for the St Louis Blues I would agree. But also, I don't think the St. Louis Blues put a product in front of him that we should be proud of. So he's a byproduct of how we play on some nights.

"But I think talking to coaches and management, that was the one thing that surprised me a little bit with the group, was his name never came up as a question mark. I think what everyone saw from him at the 4 Nations cemented his legacy for this tournament, and what I've seen over his career made it easy for me to go in that direction."

Binnington went 3-1-0 with a 2.37 GAA and .907 save percentage in four games at 4 Nations, including 31 saves in Canada's 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the championship game.

"I feel very grateful and honored," Binnington said. "You've got to trust the process, believe in the plan, and stick to it, and that's what I've been doing. And just put my best foot forward every day and building for whatever's to come and enjoying all the moments along the way."

Kuemper, like Binnington, is a Stanley Cup champion, winning it as the starting goalie for the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

This season the 35-year-old is 10-6-6 with a 2.19 GAA, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games.

He called it a dream come true.

“I mean, growing up playing on the outdoor pond or in the front road playing street hockey, like you’re always dreaming of playing for the Olympics,” Kuemper said. “Yeah, I think every kid in Canada wants to put on that maple leaf in that kind of setting, so it’s such an honor.”

Drew Doughty, his teammate on the Kings who was also named to the Olympics roster, said he knew Kuemper would make the team.

"He deserved it," Doughty said. "I was telling him all year, ‘you're going to be on that team.’ I mean, obviously I didn't know, but I was like, ‘there's no way they're not taking you.’ How well he plays for us, how well he played last year, this year, like, I don't see how they could have ever left him off.

"Just sent him an emoji of a gold medal, and that was it this morning."

Thompson won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 but was injured in March of that season and didn’t play in the postseason.

But it's his play since then that earned him an Olympic roster spot. His 46 wins the past two seasons are the most among Canada-born goalies, and this season he's 15-10-3 with a 2.33 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 games.

"It's the thing you dream about, wearing the (maple) leaf on your jersey as a kid," Thompson said. "I watched the Olympics growing up. ... This is the biggest stage in the world and just really looking forward and excited to be there and a part of that team."

Armstrong said it was a fully collaborative decision among the management and coaching staff, but Team Canada goaltending coach David Alexander, who has the same position with the Blues, played a significant role in determining the three goalies chosen.

"I put a lot of stock into his opinion," Armstrong said. "He scouts the goalies. He and Jon (Cooper, Team Canada coach) talk a lot about it. I'm going to say, as a management group, we didn't spend a lot of time talking about the goaltending. But that group (to choose from) was extensive, and we believe that the three that we named have earned that right."

NHL.com independent correspondents Ryan Boulding and Dan Greenspan contributed to this report.

