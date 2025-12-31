Binnington to ‘dig in’ after Blues goalie is named to Team Canada Olympic roster 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jordan Binnington tried not to think too much about playing for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

But when he got the phone call telling him he was one of three goalies picked for the team, the St. Louis Blues’ No. 1 allowed the emotion to wash over him.

"I think my initial reaction when I found out, and talked to some family and friends is, I was moved and I was excited and I was emotional," Binnington said Wednesday. "And as much as you say you don't think about it, I'm sure in your subconscious it's there. And, yeah, I'm definitely excited to continue on the process here and just play my game.

"Very excited, grateful, honored, and it's a time to dig in even more on this final stretch through that, and win games here with the Blues and build our game at the same time."

Joining Binnington in goal with Team Canada are Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals. Binnington is the only holdover from the Canada team that won the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

"We believe in those three we have the proper components (for a gold medal)," Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong said.

Binnington earned his spot in part because of his play in helping Canada win the 4 Nations, and his experience in helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019.

That trumped any struggles the 32-year-old has had this season. He's 7-9-6 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .870 save percentage in 23 games this season.

"Jordan Binnington's resume speaks for itself," said Armstrong, who also is Blues GM. "What he did at the 4 Nations, what he's done in the NHL. His statistical numbers aren't to where he would like them to be this year and working for the St Louis Blues I would agree. But also, I don't think the St. Louis Blues put a product in front of him that we should be proud of. So he's a byproduct of how we play on some nights.

"But I think talking to coaches and management, that was the one thing that surprised me a little bit with the group, was his name never came up as a question mark. I think what everyone saw from him at the 4 Nations cemented his legacy for this tournament, and what I've seen over his career made it easy for me to go in that direction."

Binnington went 3-1-0 with a 2.37 GAA and .907 save percentage in four games at 4 Nations, including 31 saves in Canada's 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the championship game.

"I feel very grateful and honored," Binnington said. "You've got to trust the process, believe in the plan, and stick to it, and that's what I've been doing. And just put my best foot forward every day and building for whatever's to come and enjoying all the moments along the way."