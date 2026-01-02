Ekholm omission from Olympic roster ‘tough’ decision for Sweden, coach says

It was one of the most difficult phone calls Team Sweden coach Sam Hallam has ever had to make.

When Sweden revealed its roster for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, 18 of the players going to Italy were on the team that competed in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

In the biggest surprise of them all, veteran Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm was not among the returnees.

“It’s disappointing,” said Ekholm, 35. “It was probably my last shot. It’s something that’s right up there with the Stanley Cup, the Olympics, so it’s obviously a huge disappointment.

“There’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Ekholm had an assist in three games at 4 Nations, a tournament in which Sweden (1-0-2-0) did not lose a game in regulation yet still failed to qualify for the title contest. He has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 41 games for the Oilers this season.

Now, in an interesting twist, defenseman Philip Broberg, his former Oilers teammate who signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million average annual value) with the St. Louis Blues on Aug. 20, 2024, after Edmonton did not match an offer sheet, finds himself on the Olympic team while Ekholm doesn’t.

It made for an awkward conversation for Hallam, to be sure.

“Of course it’s tough,” Hallam said by phone from Sweden on Friday. “I called him up just before Christmas. It’s a call, you know, the players, they all know they’re going to get a call. They hope for one message. They get it all or they get nothing. And he got nothing. But it’s part of our job.

“As management we make decisions. We make good decisions and we make bad decisions. But we made the decision based on what we think is best for the team.

“There are some really good players that should be on the Olympic roster. But our D-core is so good.”