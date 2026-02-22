Crosby sitting out Canada's loss to U.S. 'about what's best for our group'

It was a big blow for Canada to not have Crosby, whose golden goal gave Canada a 3-2 overtime win against the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He had six points (two goals, four assists) at the 2026 tournament.

Though Crosby couldn't be there to help Sunday, his decision to play didn't go unnoticed.

"I didn't know until this morning, I wasn't going to ask him," said teammate and friend Nathan MacKinnon, "but I know he did it for us. He thought he couldn't battle completely. He could've said he wanted to play, and just be on the bench, but we needed everyone and he did it for his country."

When asked how close he was to playing, Crosby said, "I don't know how you put a number on it. It's a gold medal game, Olympics. If I could play, then I'd be out there."

He said watching the speed at which the two teams played, it was even more clearer that sitting out was the right decision.

"You saw that game, it was incredible hockey," Crosby said. "It was a tough decision. In your head, you always want to be out there and find every way possible, but not at the expense of what needs to be done."

It's highly likely this is the last Olympics where Crosby will represent Canada as a player. He'll be 41 when the 2030 Olympics are played in the French Alps. Again, he said, the decision was about the team, not him.

"It might have crossed my mind," Crosby said. "But ultimately, it was about what's best for our group and what gives us the best chance to win. And it becomes pretty clear at that point if I'm not able to go, then I'm not going to compromise our team or put myself out of that. It might have crossed my mind, but ultimately, that's not how you make your decision."

Crosby did take the ice in uniform after the game, coming out with the other Canada players who did not skate. He said he watched most of it from the training room, then put on his gear with a few minutes left.

"It's just disappointment," Crosby said. "I think or numerous reasons, it's not fun when you lose, regardless of how it happens or the outcome. I just feel for the entire group and the entire situation."