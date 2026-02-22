Crosby sitting out Canada's loss to U.S. 'about what's best for our group'

Captain missed gold medal game, semifinals with lower-body injury

Crosby in silver medal

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby has done so much for Team Canada and the country it represents.

The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has two Olympic gold medals, and helped Canada win the 2015 IIHF World Championship, the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He's also a three-time Stanley Cup champion as captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but what he did Sunday regarding the gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 proved just how dedicated he is to the country and the cause.

Crosby opted not the play for Team Canada in an eventual 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA, putting his team and his teammates before himself. A lower-body injury sustained in the quarterfinals against Team Czechia proved too much for him to overcome.

He skated Saturday, when teammates and coach Jon Cooper said he looked good, but Crosby said just getting to the point of a decision having to be made was an accomplishment.

"I just didn't feel like I was able to [play]," Crosby said. "I didn't think I'd be in that position after the Czech game. I think our medical staff was incredible and, unfortunately, I wasn't able to go."

It was a big blow for Canada to not have Crosby, whose golden goal gave Canada a 3-2 overtime win against the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He had six points (two goals, four assists) at the 2026 tournament.

Though Crosby couldn't be there to help Sunday, his decision to play didn't go unnoticed.

"I didn't know until this morning, I wasn't going to ask him," said teammate and friend Nathan MacKinnon, "but I know he did it for us. He thought he couldn't battle completely. He could've said he wanted to play, and just be on the bench, but we needed everyone and he did it for his country."

When asked how close he was to playing, Crosby said, "I don't know how you put a number on it. It's a gold medal game, Olympics. If I could play, then I'd be out there."

He said watching the speed at which the two teams played, it was even more clearer that sitting out was the right decision.

"You saw that game, it was incredible hockey," Crosby said. "It was a tough decision. In your head, you always want to be out there and find every way possible, but not at the expense of what needs to be done."

It's highly likely this is the last Olympics where Crosby will represent Canada as a player. He'll be 41 when the 2030 Olympics are played in the French Alps. Again, he said, the decision was about the team, not him.

"It might have crossed my mind," Crosby said. "But ultimately, it was about what's best for our group and what gives us the best chance to win. And it becomes pretty clear at that point if I'm not able to go, then I'm not going to compromise our team or put myself out of that. It might have crossed my mind, but ultimately, that's not how you make your decision."

Crosby did take the ice in uniform after the game, coming out with the other Canada players who did not skate. He said he watched most of it from the training room, then put on his gear with a few minutes left.

"It's just disappointment," Crosby said. "I think or numerous reasons, it's not fun when you lose, regardless of how it happens or the outcome. I just feel for the entire group and the entire situation."

