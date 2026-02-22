Crosby sitting out Canada's loss to U.S. 'about what's best for our group'

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby has done so much for Team Canada and the country it represents.
The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has two Olympic gold medals, and helped Canada win the 2015 IIHF World Championship, the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off.
He's also a three-time Stanley Cup champion as captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but what he did Sunday regarding the gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 proved just how dedicated he is to the country and the cause.
Crosby opted not the play for Team Canada in an eventual 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA, putting his team and his teammates before himself. A lower-body injury sustained in the quarterfinals against Team Czechia proved too much for him to overcome.
He skated Saturday, when teammates and coach Jon Cooper said he looked good, but Crosby said just getting to the point of a decision having to be made was an accomplishment.
"I just didn't feel like I was able to [play]," Crosby said. "I didn't think I'd be in that position after the Czech game. I think our medical staff was incredible and, unfortunately, I wasn't able to go."