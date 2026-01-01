Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Crosby has 1,727 points (646 goals, 1.081 assists) in 1,390 NHL games, the most in Penguins history. He passed Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists) to move into first with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 21.

“It just tells you how dedicated he is to be the best player year after year,” said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby’s teammate since 2006. “He keeps improving, even if he has an older age. It just proves, like, what type of player he is and what he’s been able to accomplish in this league. What he’s accomplished in this league is just phenomenal.”

Crosby will inevitably be in the spotlight with Canada, but he’ll be far from alone.

McDavid will make his Olympics debut. Among the first six announced, so will MacKinnon, Makar, Point and Reinhart. However, each did play with Crosby at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Macklin Celebrini did not. The 19-year-old center, in his second season with the San Jose Sharks, is third in the NHL with 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 40 games, behind MacKinnon (70 points; 34 goals, 36 assists) and McDavid (70 points; 24 goals, 46 assists).

Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, and Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals are the other five named to Canada’s roster who didn’t play at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Celebrini’s inclusion, in particular, was no surprise to Crosby.

“He’s had an incredible year,” Crosby said. “You know, I think for a lot of guys, knowing it’s an Olympic year and the opportunity that could be there, I think that you could tell that guys are really motivated in the first half [of the season] to prove themselves, and there’s so many players that could be part of these teams.

“I mean, it’s a lot of different guys you could pick from. So, you know, he had an incredible start and earned his way on the team.”