Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Penguins center says Sharks forward Celebrini ‘earned his way on the team’

© Justin Berl/Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby is ready to get started.

After being one of the first six players named to Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 back in June, the Pittsburgh Penguins center said it feels far more real with the remainder of the roster being announced on Wednesday.

“It’s come pretty quick,” Crosby said on Thursday. “You know, I think that there’s probably been a lot of talk surrounding it, so it’s good to have the team made and, you know, be able to kind of focus on all the things we need to leading up to it.

“But yeah, it’s exciting to see the names on that list and to know that it’s getting closer.”

Crosby was 27 years old when he most recently participated in the event. With his help, Canada won gold in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, four years after he had seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games in Vancouver, where he famously scored in overtime of the gold-medal game against the United States.

Now 38 and in his 21st NHL season, there’s at least a remote chance this could be Crosby’s final appearance on that stage. He was named to Canada’s roster, along with Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Cale Makar (Avalanche), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), on June 16.

“I think they’re all important,” Crosby said. “It’s a great opportunity anytime you get to be involved in the Olympics. And with it being a while, I know that there’s a lot of guys from all the countries that are excited that haven’t been able to participate in it. So, it’s a unique experience and something everyone’s looking forward to.”

The Penguins captain seems well prepared; he leads them with 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) in 38 games entering a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE).

Crosby has 1,727 points (646 goals, 1.081 assists) in 1,390 NHL games, the most in Penguins history. He passed Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists) to move into first with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 21.

“It just tells you how dedicated he is to be the best player year after year,” said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby’s teammate since 2006. “He keeps improving, even if he has an older age. It just proves, like, what type of player he is and what he’s been able to accomplish in this league. What he’s accomplished in this league is just phenomenal.”

Crosby will inevitably be in the spotlight with Canada, but he’ll be far from alone.

McDavid will make his Olympics debut. Among the first six announced, so will MacKinnon, Makar, Point and Reinhart. However, each did play with Crosby at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Macklin Celebrini did not. The 19-year-old center, in his second season with the San Jose Sharks, is third in the NHL with 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 40 games, behind MacKinnon (70 points; 34 goals, 36 assists) and McDavid (70 points; 24 goals, 46 assists).

Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, and Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals are the other five named to Canada’s roster who didn’t play at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Celebrini’s inclusion, in particular, was no surprise to Crosby.

“He’s had an incredible year,” Crosby said. “You know, I think for a lot of guys, knowing it’s an Olympic year and the opportunity that could be there, I think that you could tell that guys are really motivated in the first half [of the season] to prove themselves, and there’s so many players that could be part of these teams.

“I mean, it’s a lot of different guys you could pick from. So, you know, he had an incredible start and earned his way on the team.”

