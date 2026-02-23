Team USA returns home to hero’s welcome after winning gold medal

MIAMI -- Team USA is back home.

The United States men’s hockey team landed at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours after they won the gold medal for the first time since 1980 with a 2-1 overtime win against rival Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Their plane was greeted by a water salute from the Miami-Dade County fire department, with Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava waiting to greet the players, coaches, and staff as they deplaned.

“Feeling great. A little tired, but good to be home,’’ said Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who was the captain of Team USA. “I don’t think any of us realize the magnitude of everything that has happened in the past 24 hours.

“Coming here and seeing all the support is incredible. Representing the U.S. is an honor, and we’re all just ecstatic.’’

After clearing customs, Team USA was greeted by a dozen television cameras and dozens of fans and well-wishers who gathered to cheer them on.

Matthew Tkachuk, star of the hometown Florida Panthers, got the biggest cheers, although Jack Hughes, who scored the overtime winner Sunday, got plenty of attention as well.

“It has been a whirlwind, amazing, a dream of ours,” said Tkachuk, who came out not long after his younger brother Brady. “Such an amazing way to unite the country. We felt the support from across the Atlantic. Now we’re back on home soil, we felt it the minute the wheels hit the ground. Excited to be back in the greatest country in the world, and excited to celebrate.”

Although the NHL season resumes on Wednesday, Team USA has more celebrations planned before rejoining their teams.

Team USA was originally supposed to fly to New York before going their separate ways, but severe snowstorms in the northeast forced a redirect to sunny South Florida.

That will allow most of the team to celebrate much like the Panthers have the past two summers after winning the Stanley Cup.

“Yes, they are going to celebrate,’’ mayor Levine Cava said. “This is the place everyone wants to be, so it’s a great destination for them on their way home.’’