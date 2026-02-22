Canada has no regrets after OT loss in gold medal game at 2026 Olympics

Coach says he 'couldn't be more proud' of his group's effort against Team USA

Crosby Doughty Marner

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MILAN – There were no regrets from Team Canada after a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In fact, after Jack Hughes’ goal 1:41 into overtime ended Canada’s chance of a third straight gold medal at an Olympics with NHL players, the members of Team Canada talked about how well they played.

“That's the one of the best games I’ve ever seen a team play that I've been a part of,” said defenseman Drew Doughty. “I thought we were so good tonight, especially for the last 40 minutes.”

It was a sentiment shared by many wearing the red jerseys with the black maple leaf, also by coach Jon Cooper.

“I didn’t think we could play better after the Finnish game (semifinal) and they proved me wrong,” Cooper said. “I thought it was a flawless performance by a group of players that gave nothing but bled red and white, for three periods plus of hockey. I couldn’t be more proud of the group.

“They did everything we asked of them and more, executed our plan and just some days it’s not meant to be, unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be today but it wasn’t because this team stubbed their toe. They were exceptional.”

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Canada controlled the play for major portions of the game, using its speed to keep the U.S. on its toes. It outshot the United States 42-28, including 34-20 after the first period.

But what mattered most was the scoreboard, and after Canada tied the game 1-1 on Cale Makar’s goal 1:44 into the second period, it couldn’t get another one past U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

“It was one of our better games of the tournament, lots of good looks, just couldn’t get it behind him,” Canada forward Mark Stone said. “I thought the team played really well, I think it was one of our better games of the tournament, thought we really controlled the game, just couldn’t get that extra goal.”

They had plenty of chances, including when Jake Guentzel and Charlie McAvoy of the U.S. each took penalties 28 seconds apart in the second period, giving Canada a two-man advantage for 1:33.

And there was a golden chance for forward Nathan MacKinnon to score with 10:50 left in the third period. The Colorado Avalanche forward, who scored the game-winning goal against Finland with 35.2 left in the semifinal, got the puck at nearly the same spot and had an open net to shoot at. But he appeared to rush the shot and hit the side of the net.

“It’s not about that one play,” said Canada captain Sidney Crosby, who missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. “We had so many opportunities, we did so many good things, we played the right way, and we played the way that we knew was going to give us success.”

Connor McDavid, who served as Canada captain in Crosby’s absence, was unquestionably the best player on the ice. He had two chances to score in overtime, but one of his shots was blocked and one attempt rolled off his stick. He finished the Olympics with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists), the most among all players, and was named tournament MVP.

“He did everything humanly possible to lead us,” Crosby said. “To come into a tournament like this, the best players in the world, and to be able to elevate to the level that he was at is unheard of. It’s something that’s amazing to see up close and you feel for him just because he did so much and led in every possible way.

“We all want to win for each other but you know, especially for him. It’s tough that we weren’t able to get that result.”

But they couldn’t and the U.S. did, with Hughes getting the 3-on-3 goal in overtime to end Canada’s reign at Olympics with NHL players.

“They made one more play than we did in OT, and you have to tip your cap to them,” Cooper said. “It’s (3-on-3) still a competitive nature out there and it’s different, it’s different hockey, there’s no question, players are put in a little different situation. But like I said, we didn’t score on our chances and they scored on theirs.”

Again, no regrets. Just one team making a play the other team couldn’t.

“We got a silver medal but it’s not what we came for,” Doughty said. “I really thought we played a hell of a game. I thought it was going to turn out different.”

Related Content

Jack Hughes scores in OT, Team USA wins Olympic gold medal game against Canada

NHL teams congratulate Team USA, Canada after epic gold medal game

Crosby sitting out Canada's loss to U.S. 'about what's best for our group'

Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

McDavid, Hellebuyck, Quinn Hughes lead Olympic all-star team

United States vs. Canada NHL Olympic history, game by game

Honoring Gaudreau 'meant everything' to Team USA

Toronto native Raddysh loses bet, wears Team USA jersey to Lightning practice

Olympics

Hellebuyck was ‘beyond belief’ for Team USA in gold medal game, Richter says

USA Hockey ‘back on the map’ after winning gold medal against Canada

Jack Hughes becomes U.S. hockey hero by scoring 'Golden Goal' against Canada

Hellebuyck builds golden legacy in Team USA win, Brodeur says

Honoring Gaudreau 'meant everything' to Team USA

Nelson joins ‘incredible’ family legacy with Team USA Olympic gold

NHL EDGE stats behind Jack Hughes’ prowess at 2026 Olympics

Toronto native Raddysh loses bet, wears Team USA jersey to Lightning practice

Jack Hughes scores in OT, Team USA wins Olympic gold medal game against Canada

Crosby sitting out Canada's loss to U.S. 'about what's best for our group'

McDavid, Hellebuyck, Quinn Hughes lead Olympic all-star team

United States vs. Canada NHL Olympic history, game by game

Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

Crosby out for Canada against United States in Olympic gold medal game

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

USA vs. Canada, Olympic gold medal live blog

NHL EDGE stats: Canada-United States gold medal game at Olympics

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026