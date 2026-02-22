Canada has no regrets after OT loss in gold medal game at 2026 Olympics

MILAN – There were no regrets from Team Canada after a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In fact, after Jack Hughes’ goal 1:41 into overtime ended Canada’s chance of a third straight gold medal at an Olympics with NHL players, the members of Team Canada talked about how well they played.

“That's the one of the best games I’ve ever seen a team play that I've been a part of,” said defenseman Drew Doughty. “I thought we were so good tonight, especially for the last 40 minutes.”

It was a sentiment shared by many wearing the red jerseys with the black maple leaf, also by coach Jon Cooper.

“I didn’t think we could play better after the Finnish game (semifinal) and they proved me wrong,” Cooper said. “I thought it was a flawless performance by a group of players that gave nothing but bled red and white, for three periods plus of hockey. I couldn’t be more proud of the group.

“They did everything we asked of them and more, executed our plan and just some days it’s not meant to be, unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be today but it wasn’t because this team stubbed their toe. They were exceptional.”