NHL EDGE stats behind Jack Hughes’ prowess at 2026 Olympics

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the advanced metrics behind Jack Hughes’ strong performance at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 for the United States, which won the gold medal.

---

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the New Jersey Devils forward translated his strong underlying metrics from the NHL to the biggest games of his career.

Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime on a wrist shot after a cross-ice pass from defenseman Zach Werenski to help the U.S. defeat Canada for its first gold medal at the Olympics since 1980; his country had a 6-0-0 record in the tournament. Hughes had seven points (four goals, three assists) and 15 shots on goal in six games at the 2026 Olympics; the only U.S. player with more points at the Olympics was his brother and teammate, defenseman Quinn Hughes (eight in six games), and the only player with more goals in the entire tournament was Canada forward Macklin Celebrini (five).

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Devils, Jack Hughes became the second player to score an overtime goal in a gold medal game during an Olympics with NHL players, joining Sidney Crosby (for Canada in 2010). Hughes, who has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 36 games for the Devils this season, has missed significant time because of injuries in each of the past three seasons but was at the top of his game in the Olympics. Hughes had a bounce-back international tournament after only having one point (no goals, one assist) despite 11 shots on goal in four games at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

The 24-year-old had primary assists on both of Brock Nelson's goals in the tournament opener for the U.S. against Latvia and also thrived on a line with Tage Thompson and Dylan Larkin in the games that followed. Since 2021-22, Hughes ranks 12th in the entire NHL in points per game (1.17; 335 in 287 games) and made a big statement to the sports world that he has one of the highest offensive ceilings of any player in the NHL with his prime years still ahead of him.