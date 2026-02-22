NHL EDGE stats behind Jack Hughes’ prowess at 2026 Olympics

Jack Hughes scores golden goal for United States at 2026 Olympics

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the advanced metrics behind Jack Hughes’ strong performance at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 for the United States, which won the gold medal.

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the New Jersey Devils forward translated his strong underlying metrics from the NHL to the biggest games of his career.

Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime on a wrist shot after a cross-ice pass from defenseman Zach Werenski to help the U.S. defeat Canada for its first gold medal at the Olympics since 1980; his country had a 6-0-0 record in the tournament. Hughes had seven points (four goals, three assists) and 15 shots on goal in six games at the 2026 Olympics; the only U.S. player with more points at the Olympics was his brother and teammate, defenseman Quinn Hughes (eight in six games), and the only player with more goals in the entire tournament was Canada forward Macklin Celebrini (five).

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Devils, Jack Hughes became the second player to score an overtime goal in a gold medal game during an Olympics with NHL players, joining Sidney Crosby (for Canada in 2010). Hughes, who has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 36 games for the Devils this season, has missed significant time because of injuries in each of the past three seasons but was at the top of his game in the Olympics. Hughes had a bounce-back international tournament after only having one point (no goals, one assist) despite 11 shots on goal in four games at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

The 24-year-old had primary assists on both of Brock Nelson's goals in the tournament opener for the U.S. against Latvia and also thrived on a line with Tage Thompson and Dylan Larkin in the games that followed. Since 2021-22, Hughes ranks 12th in the entire NHL in points per game (1.17; 335 in 287 games) and made a big statement to the sports world that he has one of the highest offensive ceilings of any player in the NHL with his prime years still ahead of him.

1. Midrange prowess

Hughes scored his golden goal from one of the middle regions of the ice and has excelled from midrange areas with the Devils this season and earlier in his NHL career. Hughes, despite being limited to 36 of New Jersey’s 57 games this season, still ranks highly among forwards in midrange shots on goal (50; 91st percentile) and midrange goals (five; 82nd percentile).

Eight of Hughes’ 12 goals in the NHL this season have come from middle regions of the ice (high-danger goals plus midrange goals). Since 2021-22, Hughes is tied for 14th in the NHL in wrist shot goals per game (0.25).

Last season, Hughes also had elite shot metrics by location, ranking in the 94th percentile among forwards in both midrange goals (11) and midrange shots on goal (79) and also in the 90th percentile in high-danger goals (15).

Hughes cashes in on his second chance for an OT winner

2. Offensive zone time percentage

Hughes, despite the Devils being outside of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, has remained a driver of possession when healthy for the Devils and also sees prime offensive usage. He ranks in the 89th percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (45.3) this season.

In terms of offensive zone start percentage at 5-on-5, Hughes ranks fourth in the entire NHL this season (49.7; minimum 15 games). Hughes also ranked highly in offensive zone start percentage in 2022-23 (45.6; tied for ninth; minimum 40 games), when he set an NHL career high in goals (43) with the Devils.

3. Skating distance

Hughes, when healthy, is a workhorse for the Devils in terms of skating distance. He ranks 10th in the entire NHL in most miles skated in a single game (4.60) this season and is second in the League in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.76 miles; second behind Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan McLeod’s 11.02). Hughes' skating ability continues to translate to the 3-on-3 overtime format; since 2021-22, he is tied for 12th in the NHL in overtime goals (eight).

Although Hughes doesn’t rank as high as usual in max skating speed (22.49 mph; 66th percentile among forwards) this NHL season, his speed was on full display again in the Olympics playing on a star-studded roster, especially in 3-on-3 overtime in the gold medal game. Last season, Hughes ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in max skating speed (23.33 mph), and he also ranked highly in that category during his best offensive season in 2022-23 (23.20; 93rd percentile).

Considering the Devils rank 10th in the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (51.1) this season, they have bounce-back potential down the stretch of the regular season. And, after Hughes’ historic moment for the U.S. at the Olympics, the achievement could prove to be a momentum boost for one of hockey’s most talented individual players.

