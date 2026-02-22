USA Hockey ‘back on the map’ after winning gold medal against Canada

MILAN -- The moment will live forever in American hockey history.

Jack Hughes received a pass from Zach Werenski in the left circle, then fired the puck under the left pad of goalie Jordan Binnington at 1:41 of overtime. The Team USA bench emptied, gloves and sticks exploding into the air like fireworks on the Fourth of July. The players mobbed each other as “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd blared from the loudspeakers.

They did it.

They overcame Team Canada 2-1 to win the gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday. In the first Olympics with NHL players in 12 years, the United States won a best-on-best tournament for the first time since the World Cup of Hockey in 1996 and Olympic gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980.

“It feels like it’s been too long,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said. “Over the last 10, 15 years, there’s been a very big upcharge of American hockey players coming through in the NHL that are world-class players. This is the first time in my NHL career that we’ve been able to compete in the Olympics, and … I think it meant a lot to us to have that opportunity to kind of put USA Hockey back on the map, and we did that. The goal was to come here and win the gold medal, and we did that.”