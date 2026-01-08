Team Canada Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Celebrini, McDavid, Marner leading way

Binnington gets starter's net for now, but Thompson looms

By NHL.com
The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina is one month away, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. The men's ice hockey tournament begins Feb. 11.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Canada, which is in Group A, will open against Team Czechia on Feb. 12, then play Team Switzerland on Feb. 13 and Team France on Feb. 15.

Though Canada announced its roster Dec. 31, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.

Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest plays coach of Team Canada with his projected lines:

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini -- Connor McDavid -- Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Bo Horvat -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Hagel -- Nick Suzuki -- Brayden Point

Anthony Cirelli

Mark Stone

When you have three of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL on the roster in McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) and Marner (Vegas Golden Knights), it would make sense to play them together on the top line. Marner set up McDavid for the overtime goal that won the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, and Celebrini would be a perfect complement to the two with his speed and elite offensive ability. McKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Reinhart (Florida Panthers) would give Canada a second elite offensive line, which would force opponents to choose where to deploy their top defense pair. The third line is capable of providing grit and offense with Marchand (Panthers), Horvat (New York Islanders) and Wilson (Washington Capitals), and the fourth would be interchangeable with the other five players on the roster. Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) would be a strong fourth-line center anchoring a good checking line with either Hagel, Point or Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) or Stone (Golden Knights).

Defensemen

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey -- Shea Theodore

Travis Sanheim -- Drew Doughty

Thomas Harley

Colton Parayko

All eight defensemen who played at the 4 Nations Face-Off are back for the Olympics. Considering Canada won the 4 Nations tournament, it would make sense to keep things the same on the back end, even though there was a case to be made of injecting some younger talent. Makar and Toews (Avalanche) are the top pair on the best team in the NHL, so it makes sense to keep them together as the top pair here. Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets) and Theodore (Golden Knights) are strong at both ends of the ice and would make a solid second pair. Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers) and Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) are worthy of a top-four role on any team in the NHL, but project as the third pair for a stacked team like Canada. Harley (Dallas Stars) proved a reliable last minute fill-in at the 4 Nations, and Canada would be comfortable of slotting him into any situation, as would be the case with Parayko (St. Louis Blues)

Goalies

Logan Thompson

Jordan Binnington

Darcy Kuemper

Binnington (Blues) is probably the incumbent starter but considering how well Thompson (Capitals) has played the past two seasons, it may be difficult to keep him out of the net at the Olympics. If Thompson gets in ahead of Binnington, expect him to go the distance. Canada is not expected to be rotating through goalies in the tournament and once a No. 1 is established in the preliminary round, he will likely play every game. Kuemper (Kings) will be a good option as the third goalie in case either Thompson or Binnington are injured.

