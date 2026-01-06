Team USA Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Tkachuks, Eichel leading way

The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina is one month away, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. The men's ice hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team USA, which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

Team USA announced its roster Jan. 2, but NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth charts should look like.

Today, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen plays coach of Team USA with his projected lines:

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk

Matt Boldy -- Auston Matthews -- Jake Guentzel

Dylan Larkin -- Jack Hughes -- Tage Thompson

Clayton Keller -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Brock Nelson

Kyle Connor

The U.S. went to a line with Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) between Matthew (Florida Panthers) and Brady (Ottawa Senators) Tkachuk in the 4 Nations Face-Off and it worked. Brady and Matthew have obvious chemistry, and Eichel was the ideal playmaker and scorer driving the middle of the ice between them. Eichel is also penalty killer. Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) played with Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning) at the 4 Nations too. This could be the Team USA's highest scoring line. All three are natural goal-scorers and all three can kill penalties. Hughes (New Jersey Devils) played with Matthews and Guentzel and the 4 Nations, but he's more of a natural center and seemed out of place on the wing, so the U.S. should get the most out of him if he's the center on his own line. Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) and Hughes can be interchangeable, and Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) gives the line a big body who can also take face-offs on his strong side (right). Larkin is a penalty killer. The fourth line can check top lines and hold the puck in the offensive zone. Trocheck (New York Rangers) will win a lot of face-offs, too. And Miller (Rangers) can take them on his strong side (left). Trocheck and Miller kill penalties. Nelson (Colorado Avalanche) can pop into that fourth line if the U.S. wants to change things up. As a center who plays in all situations, it makes sense to have him in the lineup. Connor (Winnipeg Jets) would give the U.S. an offensive weapon out of the press box if it needs a change. -- Rosen

The stars of USA Hockey are bringing elite skill and intensity into the Olympic spotlight

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes -- Charlie McAvoy

Zach Werenski -- Seth Jones

Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber

Jake Sanderson

Noah Hanifin

The three defense pairs are all lefty-righty combinations. Hughes (Minnesota Wild) and McAvoy (Boston Bruins) will get the U.S. through the neutral zone. Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Jones (Florida Panthers) will try to rekindle the chemistry they had when they played together with the Blue Jackets. Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) and Faber (Wild) were a strong lockdown pair at the 4 Nations. Sanderson (Senators) is a do-it-all left-handed defenseman that can jump into any of the pairs. Hanifin is similar. -- Rosen

NYR@FLA: Team USA members recognized before Winter Classic

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Hellebuyck (Jets) was the No. 1 at the 4 Nations and provided he's playing well going into the Olympic break he deserves the chance to start in that role at the Olympics. Oettinger (Dallas Stars) should get a chance in one of the last two round-robin games against either Denmark or Germany so he's fresh. Swayman (Bruins) is excellent insurance should Hellebuyck or Oettinger stumble or sustain an injury. -- Rosen

