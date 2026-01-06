Team USA Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Tkachuks, Eichel leading way

The start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina is one month away, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. The men's ice hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team USA, which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

Team USA announced its roster Jan. 2, but NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth charts should look like.