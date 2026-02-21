The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are coming to a close. The men’s hockey tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will conclude with the gold medal game between Team Canada and Team USA on Sunday. Canada defeated Team Finland 3-2, and the United States defeated Team Slovakia 6-2 in the semifinals Friday. Canada and the United States will face each other in the Olympics with NHL players for the sixth time and third time for the gold medal. Here is a look at the previous five games between Canada and the United States.
United States vs. Canada NHL Olympic history, game by game
Teams will meet for 6th time in gold medal game at Milano Cortina
Feb. 16, 1998: Final Round - Group D, Canada 4, United States 1
Keith Primeau scored two goals, Joe Sakic had a goal and two assists, and Patrick Roy made 30 saves for Canada. Rob Zamuner gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 16:30 of the first period, and Primeau scored short-handed at 13:37 of the second period, which stood up as the game-winning goal. Sakic scored at 18:19 and Primeau scored his second at 6:00 of the third to put Canada up 4-0. Brett Hull ruined Roy’s shutout bid at 14:04 of the third period. Mike Richter made 21 saves for the United States. The United States was eliminated in 4-1 the quarterfinal by the Czech Republic, who then eliminated Canada 2-1 in a shootout in the semifinal on its way to winning the gold medal with a 1-0 win against Russia. Canada lost 3-2 to Finland in the bronze medal game.
Feb. 24, 2002: Gold Medal Game, Canada 5, United States 2
Sakic had two goals and two assists, and Jarome Iginla had two goals and an assist for Canada, who won gold at the Olympics for the first time since 1952. Paul Kariya also scored for Canada and Martin Brodeur made 31 saves. Tony Amonte and Brian Rafalski scored for the United States and Mike Richter made 34 saves. Amonte scored the opening goal for the United States at 8:49 of the first period and Kariya tied it 1-1 at 14:50. Iginla gave Canada a 2-1 lead at 18:33 and Rafalski tied it 2-2 at 15:30 of the second period. Sakic made it 3-2 at 18:19 and Iginla made it 4-2 at 16:01 at the third period. Sakic scored his second at 18:40 for the 5-2 win.
Feb. 21, 2010: Round Robin - Group A, United States 5, Canada 3
Rafalski had two goals and an assist, and Jamie Langenbrunner had a goal and assist as the United States opened the tournament with the win against Canada. Chris Drury and Ryan Kesler also scored for the United States and Ryan Miller made 42 saves. Eric Staal, Dany Heatley and Sidney Crosby scored for Canada and Martin Brodeur made 18 saves. Rafalski, a defenseman, opened the scoring 41 seconds into the first period. Staal tied it 1-1 at 8:53 and Rafalski scored his second at 9:15 to give the United States a 2-1 lead. Heatley tied it 2-2 at 3:32 of the second period and Drury restored the United States lead 3-2 at 16:46. Langenbrunner extended the lead to 4-2 at 7:09 of the third period and Crosby scored at 16:51 to cut the deficit to 4-3, before Kesler scored at 19:15 for the 5-3 final.
Feb. 28, 2010: Gold Medal Game, Canada 3, United States 2 (OT)
Crosby scored at 7:40 of overtime to give Canada the win and its second gold medal in the three Olympics. Jonathan Toews gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 12:50 of the first period and Corey Perry made it 2-0 at 7:13 of the second. Kesler cut the deficit to 2-1 at 12:44 of the second, and Zach Parise tied it at 19:35 of the third period, with goalie Ryan Miller pulled for an extra attacker. Crosby scored in the 4-on-4 overtime on a pass from Iginla. Roberto Luongo made 34 saves for Canada and Miller made 36 saves for the United States.
Feb. 21, 2014: Semifinal, Canada 1, United States 0
Carey Price made 31 saves, and Jamie Benn scored the lone goal at 1:41 of the second period to give Canada the win and advance to the gold medal game. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves for the United States. Canada went on to win the gold medal with a 3-0 victory against Sweden, and the United States lost 5-0 against Finland in the bronze medal game.
