United States vs. Canada NHL Olympic history, game by game

Feb. 16, 1998: Final Round - Group D, Canada 4, United States 1

Keith Primeau scored two goals, Joe Sakic had a goal and two assists, and Patrick Roy made 30 saves for Canada. Rob Zamuner gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 16:30 of the first period, and Primeau scored short-handed at 13:37 of the second period, which stood up as the game-winning goal. Sakic scored at 18:19 and Primeau scored his second at 6:00 of the third to put Canada up 4-0. Brett Hull ruined Roy’s shutout bid at 14:04 of the third period. Mike Richter made 21 saves for the United States. The United States was eliminated in 4-1 the quarterfinal by the Czech Republic, who then eliminated Canada 2-1 in a shootout in the semifinal on its way to winning the gold medal with a 1-0 win against Russia. Canada lost 3-2 to Finland in the bronze medal game.