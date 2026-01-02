Sweden hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Sweden unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

It's the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Four members of the team have Olympic experience, with Gabriel Landeskog, Erik Karlsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson helping Sweden win the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and Rasmus Dahlin playing in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics prior to being drafted in the NHL.

Sweden last won gold at the 2006 Olympics in Turin.

Here is a look at the Team Sweden roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

The 27-year-old from Stockholm got his first taste of best-on-best hockey the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and had two points (one goal, one assist) in three games. Bratt also played for Sweden at the 2016 World U-18, winning a silver medal, and at the 2019 World Championship.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

The 20-year-old from Karlstad has represented Sweden five times. He won a gold medal at the 2022 World U-18, and played in the 2023 World Junior Championship, the World Championship in 2023 and 2025, and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He will be the youngest player on Sweden's roster.

CHI@ANA: Carlsson nets another on the power play

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Eriksson Ek, from Karlstad, has played internationally for Sweden five times. The 28-year-old played in the World U-18 Championship in 2015, the WJC in 2016 and 2017, the latter as captain, the World Championship in 2017 (gold medal) and 2024 (bronze medal), and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

The 31-year-old native of Ostervala has represented Sweden 10 times in competition. He played at World U-18 in 2011 and 2012, when he was the captain; at the World Juniors in 2012, 2013 and 2014, the latter two as captain. He also played in the World Championship in 2015, 2018 and 2025, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 26-year-old from Vasteras played for Sweden in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, getting two assists in six games. He played for Sweden twice in the World Championships (2021, 2024) and at the World Juniors (2019).

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Kempe, 29, is from Kramfors, and has played for Sweden eight times internationally, topped by a gold medal at the 2018 World Championship and a bronze medal at the 2024 Worlds. He also played at the 2014 World U-18, the World Juniors in 2015 and 2016, the Worlds in 2019 and 2021 in addition to the two he medaled in, and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was one of the first six players named to Sweden's preliminary roster.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

The 33-year-old from Stockholm is a long-time mainstay of Sweden's international teams, including gold medals at the World Championship in 2013 and 2017, and a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics. He also played at the 2009 World U-18, the 2011 World Juniors, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the World Championship in 2012 and 2019, in addition to the two he medaled in. He was among the first six players named to the team after returning during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, despite not having played a regular-season NHL game in three seasons because of injury.

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

Lindholm, 31, is from Boden and has represented Sweden eight times, including a gold medal at the 2017 World Championship and a bronze at the 2025 World Championship, two of the four times he played in the event (2015, 2019). He also played in the 2012 World U-18 Championship (silver medal), the World Junior Championship in 2013 (silver) and 2014 (silver), and at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 29-year-old, who was born in Calgary, but represents Sweden, has played for the country nine times, including a gold medal at the Worlds in 2017 and a bronze in 2025, two of the four times he's played in the tournament (2019, 2022). He played in the World U-18 twice (2013, 20214), the World Junior Championship twice (2015, 2016), and also played in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was one of the six players named to the preliminary roster.

PIT@TOR: Nylander opens scoring on breakaway

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson, from Sundsvall, won a silver medal at the 2016 World U-18 Championship and at the 2018 World Juniors. The 27-year-old also played in the 2017 WJC, the World Championship in 2018 (gold medal) and 2019, and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 32-year-old from Sundbyberg played in the World Junior Championship three times (2011, 2012, 2013), the World Championship twice (2018, 2021) and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He won a gold medal at the 2012 WJC and the 2018 Worlds, and a silver at the 2023 WJC. Rakell missed 20 games earlier this season after surgery on his hand.

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Raymond, 23, hails from Gothenburg, and won bronze medals at the World Championships in 2024 and 2025, two of the three times he played the event (2023). He won a gold medal at the 2019 World U-18 Championship, played in the World Junior Championship in 2020 (bronze) and 2021, and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was the youngest of the six players named to the preliminary roster.

Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks

The 31-year-old from Stockholm won silver medals at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships and also played for Sweden at the World Championships in 2016, 2019 and 2025.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

The 32-year-old from Stockholm scored in overtime against Russia in the gold-medal game at the 2012 World Junior Championship, and won gold at the 2018 World Championship. Zibanejad also played in the 2011 World U-18 Championship, the 4 Nations Face-off and the 2025 World Championship, where he won a bronze medal.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

One of only two right-shot defensemen (along with Erik Karlsson), Andersson was a healthy scratch in two of the three games at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. The 29-year-old native of Malmo had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games as Sweden's captain to help win the bronze at the 2025 World Championship. He also played for Sweden at the World U-18 Championship in 2013 and 2014.

Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues

The 24-year-old from Orebro played in the World Juniors three times (2019, 2020, 2021), winning bronze in 2020, and won gold at the 2019 U-18 Worlds.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

A reliable shutdown defenseman, Brodin was a candidate to make Sweden's Olympic roster in 2014 when he was in his second NHL season, but he couldn't crack a mostly veteran lineup that won the silver medal. The 32-year-old from Karlstad previously has played for his country at the World U-18 Championship (2010, 2011; won silver each time), the World Junior Championship (2012; won gold), the World Championship (2012, 2017, 2024, 2025; gold, 2017, bronze 2024) and the 4 Nations Face-off.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

One of the first six players named to Sweden's roster in June, Dahlin played in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, which did not include NHL players, when he was 17 years old. The 25-year-old from Lidkoping also represented Sweden at the World Junior Championship (2017, 2018 silver medal), World Championship (2022, 2024 bronze) and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

NYI@BUF: Dahlin fires in a bachand PPG for opening goal

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Karlskrona native helped Sweden win the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a 22-year-old and returns to the Olympics at 34. Ekman-Larsson's international resume also includes appearances at the World U-18 Championship (2009), World Junior Championship (2010), World Championship (2010, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. In addition to his Olympic silver medal, he has two golds (2017, 2018), one silver (2011) and one bronze (2010) from the Worlds, and a bronze medal from the WJC.

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

The 29-year-old from Linkoping went from being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021 to developing into one of the top defensive defensemen in the NHL and a key piece in helping the Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions (2024, 2025). Forsling also played for Sweden at the World U-18 (2014), the World Junior Championship (2015, 2016) and 4 Nations Face-Off.

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Although the 35-year-old Ornskoldsvik native is out after having elbow surgery Dec. 15, he is expected to be back in time to play in the Olympics. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021) and 2017-18 winner of the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL, he was one of first six players named to the team in June and is the leading candidate to be captain after holding that role at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also played for Sweden at the World U-18 Championship (2007 bronze, 2008), the World Junior Championship (2008, 2009; silver in each), World Championship (2010 bronze, 2012, 2017 gold, 2024 bronze) and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

There were some questions about Karlsson making the 4 Nations Face-Off roster when he struggled with the Penguins last season, but the 35-year-old Landsbro native was one of Sweden's best players in the tournament, tying for the team lead with three points (one goal, two assists) in three games. The three-time Norris Trophy winner (2011-12, 2014-15, 2022-23) led Sweden with eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games when it won the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He's also represented the country at the 2008 World U-18 Championship, the 2009 World Junior Championship (silver), the World Championship in 2010 (bronze), 2012, 2024 (bronze), and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

The 27-year-old from Skelleftea previously played on the international stage at the 2016 World U-18 Championship (silver), the 2017 and 2018 (silver) World Junior Championship, the World Championship in 2018 (gold) and 2024 (bronze), and 4 Nations Face-Off. He started the first two games of the 4 Nations against Canada and Finland, both overtime losses, but left after giving up two goals on four shots in the first period against Finland because of an illness.

BUF@MIN: Gustavsson denies Tuch's wraparound attempt in OT

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils

Markstrom was also selected to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off but missed the tournament because of a knee injury. The 35-year-old from Gavle played in the World U-18 Championship (2008), the World Junior Championship twice (2009 silver, 2010 bronze), the World Championship five times (2010 bronze, 2013 gold, 2016, 2019, 2025 bronze) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

Part of one of the best goalie tandems in the NHL with Gustavsson, the 23-year-old rookie from Vasteras was a long-shot to make the Olympic team at the start of the season but played his way onto the roster with a strong first three months. Wallstedt played for Sweden at the World U-18 (2019 gold), twice at the World Junior Championship (2021, 2022 bronze) and twice at the World Championship (2023, 2024 bronze).

