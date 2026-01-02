Sweden hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Kempe, 29, is from Kramfors, and has played for Sweden eight times internationally, topped by a gold medal at the 2018 World Championship and a bronze medal at the 2024 Worlds. He also played at the 2014 World U-18, the World Juniors in 2015 and 2016, the Worlds in 2019 and 2021 in addition to the two he medaled in, and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was one of the first six players named to Sweden's preliminary roster.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

The 33-year-old from Stockholm is a long-time mainstay of Sweden's international teams, including gold medals at the World Championship in 2013 and 2017, and a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics. He also played at the 2009 World U-18, the 2011 World Juniors, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the World Championship in 2012 and 2019, in addition to the two he medaled in. He was among the first six players named to the team after returning during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, despite not having played a regular-season NHL game in three seasons because of injury.

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

Lindholm, 31, is from Boden and has represented Sweden eight times, including a gold medal at the 2017 World Championship and a bronze at the 2025 World Championship, two of the four times he played in the event (2015, 2019). He also played in the 2012 World U-18 Championship (silver medal), the World Junior Championship in 2013 (silver) and 2014 (silver), and at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 29-year-old, who was born in Calgary, but represents Sweden, has played for the country nine times, including a gold medal at the Worlds in 2017 and a bronze in 2025, two of the four times he's played in the tournament (2019, 2022). He played in the World U-18 twice (2013, 20214), the World Junior Championship twice (2015, 2016), and also played in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was one of the six players named to the preliminary roster.