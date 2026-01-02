Sweden hockey team for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

The Karlskrona native helped Sweden win the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a 22-year-old and returns to the Olympics at 34. Ekman-Larsson's international resume also includes appearances at the World U-18 Championship (2009), World Junior Championship (2010), World Championship (2010, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. In addition to his Olympic silver medal, he has two golds (2017, 2018), one silver (2011) and one bronze (2010) from the Worlds, and a bronze medal from the WJC.
The 29-year-old from Linkoping went from being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021 to developing into one of the top defensive defensemen in the NHL and a key piece in helping the Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions (2024, 2025). Forsling also played for Sweden at the World U-18 (2014), the World Junior Championship (2015, 2016) and 4 Nations Face-Off.
Although the 35-year-old Ornskoldsvik native is out after having elbow surgery Dec. 15, he is expected to be back in time to play in the Olympics. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021) and 2017-18 winner of the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL, he was one of first six players named to the team in June and is the leading candidate to be captain after holding that role at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also played for Sweden at the World U-18 Championship (2007 bronze, 2008), the World Junior Championship (2008, 2009; silver in each), World Championship (2010 bronze, 2012, 2017 gold, 2024 bronze) and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
There were some questions about Karlsson making the 4 Nations Face-Off roster when he struggled with the Penguins last season, but the 35-year-old Landsbro native was one of Sweden's best players in the tournament, tying for the team lead with three points (one goal, two assists) in three games. The three-time Norris Trophy winner (2011-12, 2014-15, 2022-23) led Sweden with eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games when it won the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He's also represented the country at the 2008 World U-18 Championship, the 2009 World Junior Championship (silver), the World Championship in 2010 (bronze), 2012, 2024 (bronze), and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.