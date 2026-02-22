Hellebuyck was ‘beyond belief’ for Team USA in gold medal game, Richter says

Asked for his thoughts on Hellebuyck’s sorcery, Richter shook his head and smiled. Then he invoked the names of some of the greatest goalies to ever play in the Olympics.

He mentioned Patrick Roy, a gold medal winner with Canada. He mentioned Dominik Hasek, whose acrobatics led the Czech Republic to an upset against Canada in the 1998 Olympics. He even mentioned Jim Craig, the iconic U.S. goalie for the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980.

“I watched it like 10 times on replay, and the key is he doesn’t give up on the puck,” said Richter, who won consecutive 5-2 games against Canada in 1996. “You look at any great goalie, the Patrick Roys, the Dominik Haseks … Hasek was amazing and people would say he got lucky; he wasn’t. He wouldn’t give up.”

Hellebuyck didn’t give up, even though the odds were stacked against him on the play. Richter knows the desperation of that moment, the split-second decisions, the trust in reflexes.

“It came to Toews pretty quick, and he did a good job of getting that shot off,” Richter said. “I don’t think he could have done much better at getting the shot off. It seemed like he had an open net, but not when you have a stick there so quickly.

“[Hellebuyck] did exactly what he had to do — he was in perfect position all night long. He wasn’t in great position for that, but then it is how much do you want it, and he wanted it.”

The U.S. fed off that save and Hellebuyck’s confidence throughout the game.

When it was over, defenseman Charlie McAvoy said he pegged the save on Toews as the turning point — not in hindsight, but in the moment.

“I was yelling down the bench, ‘That’s the one,’” McAvoy said. “I was joking it’s the ‘TSN Turning Point.’ That was the one I said, ‘Remember that!’ Then he made a couple of others.”

At times, Hellebuyck’s brilliance seemed to demoralize Canada’s players. They missed multiple opportunities, trying to be too fine around the net.

“You have to tip your hat to their goalie — he played great,” Canada forward Sam Bennett said. “We had a lot of looks. We generated what we wanted, but sometimes the goalie steals it, and he did a great job.”