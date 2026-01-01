Celebrini on Olympic honor: 'Can't really put it into words'

19-year-old looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to try and win gold for Canada alongside Crosby, MacKinnon

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini achieved a childhood dream on Wednesday.

The San Jose Sharks forward received the call from Doug Armstrong informing him that he would be representing Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February. The 19-year-old will be the third teenager to play for Canada at a best-on-best tournament, but the first to do so at the Olympics.

"I found out this morning," Celebrini said following the Sharks' 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center. "I can't really put it into words. I was so excited. It was tough to refocus into the game, especially with the early [start]. It's just excitement."

Celebrini told reporters that the call with Armstrong, who is Canada's general manager, was quick. After the news was delivered to him, the center immediately told his parents.

"They did so much for me growing up. They're the reason I'm here, all their love and support," Celebrini said. "Representing Canada at any level, that's just a huge honor. You can tell just by how I am answering these questions that it's all surreal, and I'm just really excited."

That excitement was the culmination of months of waiting for Celebrini, who admitted that it was hard to keep the Olympics out of his mind.

"You can't not think about it, especially right now while it's fresh, just thinking about representing Canada at the Olympics," Celebrini said. "The message at the Orientation Camp (in August) was, we're just one group of our whole country that's representing us over there. You got all kinds of sports and different athletes that have worked their whole life to get to that level. That was a message, that everyone's there to represent Canada and do the best that they can do. It means a little extra being part of the group that represents the hockey side of it."

One player in particular who will also be representing Canada in Italy is Celebrini's childhood idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. The two previously represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, when Celebrini had the chance to play on the same line as the future Hall of Famer.

"I think everyone is (hoping for that)," Celebrini said when asked about potentially playing on Crosby's line again.

Crosby's influence on Celebrini goes beyond the World Championship, though. Last summer, Celebrini spent time training with Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, who will also represent Canada at Milano Cortina, and the results have been evident.

Celebrini ranks third in the NHL with 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 40 games this season, just eight behind MacKinnon, who is tied for first with Connor McDavid with 70 points (34 goals, 36 assists) in 39 games. Last season, Celebrini finished with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games as a rookie.

"Those are two of the best players in the world. Sid is probably one of the greatest ever, and Nate's on his way," Celebrini said. "Being around those guys at World Championships and obviously a little bit over the summer, it's just you can't not soak up all the little details and the stuff that they do and also how they approach every day. They love doing what they do. I don't think they'd be in the position that they are without doing that. Just watching them and being around them, they can't not rub off on you."

They did, and Celebrini as a result forced his way on to Canada's roster with his play from the start of the season.

"You saw it right away. What he's been doing is obviously very exciting for this city and this organization and the fans and for us players as well," Sharks defenseman John Klingberg said. "Ever since Day 1, I think, he has been driving the bus. It is easy to follow him."

Sharks forward William Eklund echoed those sentiments.

"You can say a lot of things about 'Mack,' and he deserves that spot so much," he said. "I'm just happy for him. ... He's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen. He deserves all the credit he gets. He's just going to keep getting better."

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Celebrini said he appreciated his teammates' praise.

"I think it just shows how close our group is. Everyone was so happy for me, and I mean, I really wouldn't be here without them," Celebrini said. "We have a special group this year. Our chemistry, my linemates, everyone I play with, it's a team game. You can't have success without a team. I wouldn't be here without them. It was really cool that they were all so happy for me.

"I've just tried for more reasons than one to play my best hockey. [I] worked this summer to give myself the best chance to not only help our team succeed and have a better year, which was a huge goal of mine. Last year [stunk], so that was a huge motivator, but also the added extra motivation of this Olympic team."

If there's one other person Celebrini will be sure to discuss the Olympics with in the buildup to February, it will be Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Thornton, who Celebrini has been living with. Thornton represented Canada twice at the Olympics, including winning the gold medal in Vancouver in 2010.

"I talked to him a little bit before I even knew I was in consideration for the team," Celebrini said. "He told me stories about when he was at the Olympics and how much fun he had. He's in Switzerland right now, so I haven't talked to him yet."

