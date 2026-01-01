Celebrini on Olympic honor: 'Can't really put it into words'

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini achieved a childhood dream on Wednesday.

The San Jose Sharks forward received the call from Doug Armstrong informing him that he would be representing Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February. The 19-year-old will be the third teenager to play for Canada at a best-on-best tournament, but the first to do so at the Olympics.

"I found out this morning," Celebrini said following the Sharks' 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center. "I can't really put it into words. I was so excited. It was tough to refocus into the game, especially with the early [start]. It's just excitement."

Celebrini told reporters that the call with Armstrong, who is Canada's general manager, was quick. After the news was delivered to him, the center immediately told his parents.

"They did so much for me growing up. They're the reason I'm here, all their love and support," Celebrini said. "Representing Canada at any level, that's just a huge honor. You can tell just by how I am answering these questions that it's all surreal, and I'm just really excited."

That excitement was the culmination of months of waiting for Celebrini, who admitted that it was hard to keep the Olympics out of his mind.

"You can't not think about it, especially right now while it's fresh, just thinking about representing Canada at the Olympics," Celebrini said. "The message at the Orientation Camp (in August) was, we're just one group of our whole country that's representing us over there. You got all kinds of sports and different athletes that have worked their whole life to get to that level. That was a message, that everyone's there to represent Canada and do the best that they can do. It means a little extra being part of the group that represents the hockey side of it."

One player in particular who will also be representing Canada in Italy is Celebrini's childhood idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. The two previously represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, when Celebrini had the chance to play on the same line as the future Hall of Famer.

"I think everyone is (hoping for that)," Celebrini said when asked about potentially playing on Crosby's line again.