Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Macklin Celebrini’s incredible second season in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks now includes a spot on Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 19-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, was one the 25 players named by Canada to its Olympic roster on Wednesday.

Celebrini, along with New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper and Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson are the six players on the Olympic roster who did not play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February.

Team Canada general manager Doug Armstong said Celebrini said Celebrini made a great first impression on him last season.

“I had the opportunity to meet him, it might have been his fifth or sixth NHL game. It's a story I think I've shared with some of you that they were playing in St. Louis. I went down before the game and introduced myself and said, ‘You're not on the radar likely for the 4 Nations, but the Olympics are coming up, and we're going to watch you. And he proceeded to have, I think, four points that night," Armstrong said. “Since then, he's really taken off. He's gone to the Worlds. He fit in very well, socially with the top players in the game, and his product on the ice speaks for itself. So he worked his way on. His resume is shorter, but it's extremely filled for his age.”