Jack Hughes scores in OT, Team USA wins Olympic gold medal game against Canada

Devils forward wins it at 1:41, Hellebuyck makes 41 saves; Crosby misses game with injury

Jack Hughes OT goal

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MILAN -- Jack Hughes scored at 1:41 of overtime, and Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-1 in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santaguilia Arena on Sunday.

Hughes won it after Zach Werenski stripped Nathan MacKinnon of the puck in the right face-off circle and sent it across to Hughes, who fired a wrist shot past Canada goalie Jordan Binnington.

It’s the first time the Americans have won gold at the Olympics since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

“This is all about our country right now,” Hughes told NBC. “I love the USA, I love my teammates. It's unbelievable.

“The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong. We have so much support from our players. I'm so proud of the Americans today.”

GAMECENTER SUMMARY: United States-Canada

Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves, including a breakaway on Connor McDavid in the second period and a desperation stick save against Devon Toews in the opening minutes of the third.

“It's a dream come true,” Hellebuyck said. “I love this group. We've had so much fun over here. We've grinded, we've battled. This is some of the best and most fun hockey I’ve ever played.

“It still hasn't truthfully sunk in, so, you know, I'm looking forward to celebrating in the next 24 hours. And who knows how long it's going to last? You know, this is surreal. [The gold medal is] around my neck. It's a dream come true.”

Helly save on McDavid

© Elsa/Getty Images

Cale Makar scored for Canada, which was going for its third straight gold medal in Olympic tournaments involving NHL players, having defeated Team Sweden in 2014 and the Americans, in overtime, in 2010. Binnington made 26 saves.

Canada captain Sidney Crosby did not play because of a lower-body injury he sustained in the quarterfinal victory against Team Czechia.

“It was pretty close,” Crosby said. “Ultimately, I wasn’t able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team. At that point you have to make a decision that’s best for the group. It’s not an easy one, but that’s hockey.

It’s tough. I definitely feel that. It’s a lot easier playing than watching. I think everyone should be proud the way the team performed. I thought that obviously we did everything but score. In every facet we were so good today, I thought we deserved better and unfortunately we didn’t come away with the win.”

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Makar tied at 1-1 at 18:16 of the second. After an icing, Canada won the face-off and eventually the puck found the stick of Toews, who passed cross-ice to Makar, who walked into the face-off circle and picked the far corner with a snap shot.

Canada outshot the U.S. 19-8 in the second.

Matt Boldy gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead at 6:00 of the first with a a brilliant effort. Bearing down on two defenders at the blue line, Boldy flipped the puck between Makar and Toews, gained position on the latter and deked to his backhand before pushing the puck past Binnington.

It was the fastest goal to start a gold medal game in an Olympics with NHL players. Tony Amonte scored at 8:49 against Canada in 2002.

Hellebuyck made 14 saves in the third period.

“Just a resilient group, top to bottom, we’re a team,” Team USA captain Auston Matthews told CBC. “It doesn’t matter who gets it done, it’s all about the team first. There’s no individual and it’s just a special group of guys, we’re all so close.

“We came so close last year in the 4 Nations, and it was even closer here and to get it done, it’s such an incredible feeling. It feels so good.”

