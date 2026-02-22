Jack Hughes scores in OT, Team USA wins Olympic gold medal game against Canada

MILAN -- Jack Hughes scored at 1:41 of overtime, and Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-1 in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santaguilia Arena on Sunday.

Hughes won it after Zach Werenski stripped Nathan MacKinnon of the puck in the right face-off circle and sent it across to Hughes, who fired a wrist shot past Canada goalie Jordan Binnington.

It’s the first time the Americans have won gold at the Olympics since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

“This is all about our country right now,” Hughes told NBC. “I love the USA, I love my teammates. It's unbelievable.

“The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong. We have so much support from our players. I'm so proud of the Americans today.”