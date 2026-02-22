Devils teammates thrilled watching Jack Hughes clinch gold medal for U.S.

Defenseman brother Luke ‘just in shock’ after forward scores OT winner against Canada

jack-hughes-celly-devils

© Elsa/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Luke Hughes was in a bit of shock and overcome with emotion as he celebrated with his New Jersey Devils teammates after witnessing his brother Jack Hughes become a national hero in an instant.

Jack, the 24-year-old Devils center, did so after scoring at 1:41 of overtime to give Team USA a 2-1 overtime victory against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Sunday.

Luke, 22, and many of his Devils teammates were watching the game on television in the team lounge in Newark, New Jersey, at the time of the golden goal.

"I was just in shock," Luke Hughes told Amanda Stein of the Devils’ team website after practice on Sunday. "I was jumping up and down and everyone was celebrating. I'm just so happy and proud of those guys. It's such a great accomplishment. I think we're all still in shock that they won it in that fashion."

Jack had quite a tournament, tying Auston Matthews for the scoring lead among American forwards with seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games in a bottom-six role. Jack’s older brother, defenseman Quinn Hughes, 26, led the United States with eight points (one goal, seven assists).

"Everyone was jumping up and down, really," Luke Hughes said. "The only reason the [Canada-born players] were happy was because it was Jack. It's a weird thing when we're all watching the game; they're rooting for Canada, the American guys for the U.S. Then your teammate scores to win it. It's just such a proud moment for me watching both my brothers win a gold medal and my mom (Ellen Hughes) won a gold medal with the women's Olympic team (as a player development consultant), so we just kind of cleaned up.

"That's a huge accomplishment for our family, but more importantly, for the country. Bringing home the (men's) gold for the first time in 46 years is such an honor. I'm really happy for all [25] of those players on that team."

Jack Hughes on making his dreams come true with Team USA

It’s the first time Team USA won gold at the Olympics since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

"We were very excited for Jack ... what an amazing moment," said Devils forward Jesper Bratt, who represented Sweden at the Olympics. "I think every player growing up has sometime dreamed about scoring an OT goal in the Olympics, and now Jack has done that. It was really special to watch. I can't imagine the feeling he's having right now ... Wow, what a moment."

Brett Pesce, born in Tarrytown, New York, was sitting beside Hughes when Jack scored the winner.

"We gave each other a big hug, and it was special to see his reaction of his brother scoring," the Devils defenseman said. "We were all glued to the screen ... our hearts were pumping. We kept talking about it like we were out there. It was crazy. But to see ‘Jacko’ do that, it's special and I couldn't be happier for him. He's a USA hockey legend for life now, right?

"Everyone's going to remember that, have videos of his goal. He works so hard and cares so much about the game of hockey, and USA Hockey. It's just awesome for that family and I'm just excited to congratulate him in person."

The moment wasn't lost on Canada-born, New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe.

"An exceptional goal, exceptional moment," Keefe said. "So happy for Jack. Once you get to the 3-on-3 you know that it's going to be tailor-made for him to have a big moment like that. As a Canadian, if you're going to lose, that's how you want it to be, so really happy for Jack, his family and to be here with Luke as well ... all that's happening is pretty great."

Jack even lost a few teeth after taking a high stick to the mouth from Canada's Sam Bennett late in the third period.

The photo of him with the American flag draped over his shoulder and smiling minus a few top teeth during the on-ice celebration that has been circulating over social media is an image that will last a lifetime.

"I couldn't be more proud of my brothers and my family," Luke Hughes said. "I know they're going to be celebrating. I just got off the phone with Quinn and Jack, and they're pretty fired up. Jack's definitely not as pretty, or as good-looking as he was before, but I think he'll take that every day of the week."

