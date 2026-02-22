Devils teammates thrilled watching Jack Hughes clinch gold medal for U.S.

Luke Hughes was in a bit of shock and overcome with emotion as he celebrated with his New Jersey Devils teammates after witnessing his brother Jack Hughes become a national hero in an instant.

Jack, the 24-year-old Devils center, did so after scoring at 1:41 of overtime to give Team USA a 2-1 overtime victory against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Sunday.

Luke, 22, and many of his Devils teammates were watching the game on television in the team lounge in Newark, New Jersey, at the time of the golden goal.

"I was just in shock," Luke Hughes told Amanda Stein of the Devils’ team website after practice on Sunday. "I was jumping up and down and everyone was celebrating. I'm just so happy and proud of those guys. It's such a great accomplishment. I think we're all still in shock that they won it in that fashion."

Jack had quite a tournament, tying Auston Matthews for the scoring lead among American forwards with seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games in a bottom-six role. Jack’s older brother, defenseman Quinn Hughes, 26, led the United States with eight points (one goal, seven assists).

"Everyone was jumping up and down, really," Luke Hughes said. "The only reason the [Canada-born players] were happy was because it was Jack. It's a weird thing when we're all watching the game; they're rooting for Canada, the American guys for the U.S. Then your teammate scores to win it. It's just such a proud moment for me watching both my brothers win a gold medal and my mom (Ellen Hughes) won a gold medal with the women's Olympic team (as a player development consultant), so we just kind of cleaned up.

"That's a huge accomplishment for our family, but more importantly, for the country. Bringing home the (men's) gold for the first time in 46 years is such an honor. I'm really happy for all [25] of those players on that team."