United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Jones

The United States unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, naming a group that will try to bring the country its first gold medal since 1980.

“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

There are some notable changes to the team that finished second in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with forwards Clayton Keller of the Utah Mammoth and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres being added to the 4 Nations roster and Chris Kreider of the Anaheim Ducks coming off.

There are two changes on defense and each are significant. Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild was injured and did not play in the 4 Nations. Now he’s healthy. The other change is Seth Jones of the Florida Panthers replacing Adam Fox of the New York Rangers. Fox, a Norris Trophy winner, was one of the first six players named the 4 Nations roster.