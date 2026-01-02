United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Jones

Thompson, Trocheck also going to Milan; will play 1st game on Feb. 12

By NHL.com
The United States unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, naming a group that will try to bring the country its first gold medal since 1980.

“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

There are some notable changes to the team that finished second in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with forwards Clayton Keller of the Utah Mammoth and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres being added to the 4 Nations roster and Chris Kreider of the Anaheim Ducks coming off.

There are two changes on defense and each are significant. Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild was injured and did not play in the 4 Nations. Now he’s healthy. The other change is Seth Jones of the Florida Panthers replacing Adam Fox of the New York Rangers. Fox, a Norris Trophy winner, was one of the first six players named the 4 Nations roster.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent the United States at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

"We have a really good group of young, hungry Americans that haven't played in the Olympics before," said New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes on NBC's "Today Show," where the roster was first unveiled. "So we're lucky that NHLers are back in the Olympics, first time in 12 years. Guys are pumped up, and we should be really excited."

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists.
The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team USA which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

The United States has not won a gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 in Lake Placid, New York.

"I mean, if you're a hockey player in the U.S., you grew up watching "Miracle on Ice," and that's like the biggest USA memory," Hughes said. "And you know, every hockey player wants to grow up and play in the NHL, but I think the biggest dream is playing in the Olympics. So it's such an honor. It's such a privilege to be back and have that opportunity and just really exciting and a special thing that you can have your whole life."

Here is the Team United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group:

FORWARDS (14)

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild 
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets 
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights 
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils 
Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning 
Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth 
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings 
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs 
J.T. Miller, New York Rangers 
Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators 
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers 
Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Thompson and Keller add some scoring punch to a group that played well at 4 Nations but couldn’t get the goal in overtime of the final vs. Canada. They make the roster, while Patrick Kane of the Red Wings and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens are left off. It will be interesting to see how Connor is deployed – he was a healthy scratch in the 4 Nations final.

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild 
Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights 
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks 
Seth Jones, Florida Panthers
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins 
Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators 
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes 
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Hughes is the obvious big addition on the U.S. back end. You can count McAvoy among the most important additions, too. McAvoy was injured during the tournament and did not play in the last two games. But if they remain healthy, they could make up the United States' top defense pair in the Olympics. The Jones-for-Fox switch will be perhaps the most scrutinized roster move for any country.

GOALIES (3)

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets 
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars 
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Hellebuyck was the clear No. 1 at the 4 Nations, but there could be competition this time around with Oettinger vying for the stater’s net. Whoever it is, the U.S. will have a strong force between the pipes.

