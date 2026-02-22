McDavid, Hellebuyck, Quinn Hughes lead Olympic all-star team

Connor McDavid, Connor Hellebuyck and Quinn Hughes will take home medals and individual awards from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

McDavid was voted most valuable player and best forward of the tournament by attending media. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who for the final two games was Team Canada captain in place of an injured Sidney Crosby, had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in six games to break a record shared by Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu (11 each) at the 2006 Torino Games for most at an Olympics with NHL participation.

The Oilers return from the Olympic break when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. McDavid's 96 points (34 goals, 62 assists) in 58 games lead the NHL, and have him contending for his sixth Art Ross Trophy and fourth Hart Trophy given to the League MVP.

Hellebuyck's 41 saves capped a performance that earned him best goaltender to give Team USA its first Olympic gold medal since the 1980 Lake Placid Games with a 2-1 overtime win against Canada. The Winnipeg Jets goalie broke Ryan Miller's record for saves (36 at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics) in a gold-medal game with NHL players. He stopped McDavid on a breakaway in the second period, made a desperation stick save against Devon Toews in the opening minutes of the third and finished 5-0-0-0 with a 1.18 goals-against average and .956 save percentage.

"It's a dream come true," Hellebuyck told NBC Sports. "I love this group. We had so much fun over here, we grinded, we battled. This is some of the best and most fun hockey ever played. It still hasn't truthfully sunk in. Who knows how long it's going to last? It's surreal."

The Jets visit the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday trailing the Ducks by 11 points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, one season after winning the Presidents' Trophy with an NHL-high 116 points. Hellebuyck, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner (top goalie), is 13-16-7 with a 2.79 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Hughes of the Minnesota Wild, voted best defenseman, scored in overtime to give the United States a 2-1 win against Team Sweden in the quarterfinals. His eight points (one goal, seven assists) tied Sweden's Erik Karlsson (2014 Sochi Olympics) and Brian Rafalski of the United States (2010 Vancouver Olympics) for the most by a defenseman in a single tournament. Hughes and the Wild return to the NHL with a visit to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday holding the first wild card into the playoffs from the West.