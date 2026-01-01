Panthers have mixed emotions on Canada roster for Olympics

MIAMI -- The Florida Panthers had mixed emotions the day after Team Canada announced its 25-player roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Forward Brad Marchand made the cut, but forward Sam Bennett, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, was a surprise omission. Forward Sam Reinhart was named to the roster in June when each country announced its first six players.

“I mean, it’s an incredible feeling; it’s the highest honor you can have in the game,” Marchand said on Thursday after the Panthers practiced at loanDepot park before playing the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The power of that feeling has left players across the NHL on the edge of their seats since the rosters were submitted Wednesday, the deadline set by the International Olympic Committee for the 12 countries participating in the tournament, which will run Feb. 11-22.

Canada was the first to reveal its roster on Wednesday. The United States, Finland and Sweden will each name its roster Friday, and the other teams will follow next week.

Players from each of those countries who believe they are on the bubble are sweating out the announcements.

Bennett was on the bubble for Canada and didn’t make it, a decision that can’t be easy to accept, especially after he played an integral role when Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He ranks fourth on the Panthers this season with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 39 games.

“It's tough; there isn’t much you can say,” Reinhart said when asked about Bennett. “He’s someone that has put so much into it. You can sit here and say that so many guys have earned their way on it.

“It’s out of our control at the end of the day. I will say I have played with him for years, and he’s a guy that you will go to war with any day of the week.”