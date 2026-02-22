Toronto native Raddysh loses bet, wears Team USA jersey to Lightning practice

After incorrect prediction for gold medal game, Canadian-born defenseman dons unfamiliar sweater

USA Raddysh split

© Tampa Bay Lightning

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If you want to dance, you have to pay the band. And if you want to pick against the Olympic gold medal winners, you have to wear their jersey at practice afterward, as the saying goes.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh, a native of Toronto, made a friendly wager, it seems. When asked for his pick he said that Canada would defeat the United States in the men's hockey gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

The United States won an epic game, easily one of the best ever played in Olympic men's ice hockey history, 2-1 behind Jack Hughes' Golden Goal in overtime and Connor Hellebuyck's 41 saves.

Raddysh was playfully shamed by the team on social media, with a video of his pick followed by footage of him participating at Sunday's practice wearing a Team USA jersey.

The defenseman, currently having a career-best season with 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 49 games, took it all in stride, smiling his way through warm-ups and drills wearing the unfamiliar sweater.

The Lightning's allegiance as an organization were split in the gold medal game, as so many others were. Forward Jake Guentzel played for Team USA while forward Brandon Hagel played with Canada. Lightning coach Jon Cooper also served as Canada's coach.

Oh well, looks like Raddysh will have to wait at least four years to get some payback.

Related Content

Jack Hughes scores in OT, Team USA wins Olympic gold medal game against Canada

NHL teams congratulate Team USA, Canada after epic gold medal game

Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

Predators share Saros' Finland team selfie, NHL teams congratulate bronze medal winners

Short Shifts

NHL teams congratulate Team USA, Canada after epic gold medal game

Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

Predators share Saros' Finland team selfie, NHL teams congratulate bronze medal winners

Meredith Gaudreau supporting Team USA, Johnny, at Olympics

Messier, Brady, King attend women’s 2026 Olympics gold medal game

Simone Biles cheers on Team USA against Sweden in quarterfinals

Jarvis' buddies cheer on Canada forward at 2026 Olympics

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

Schaefer pumps up youth hockey team while making coaching debut

Kelces attend Team USA women’s semifinal game at 2026 Olympics

Elmo interviews Tkachuk brothers at 2026 Olympics

Tkachuk reads letter from 11-year-old Panthers fan at 2026 Olympics

Predators celebrate Josi’s captaincy at 2026 Olympics with cute photos

Markstrom’s sons, wife wish him good luck at 2026 Olympics 

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

Steve Kerr cheering on Celebrini in 2026 Winter Olympics 

Tkachuk brothers meet up with Olympic figure skater Malinin