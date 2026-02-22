Toronto native Raddysh loses bet, wears Team USA jersey to Lightning practice

If you want to dance, you have to pay the band. And if you want to pick against the Olympic gold medal winners, you have to wear their jersey at practice afterward, as the saying goes.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh, a native of Toronto, made a friendly wager, it seems. When asked for his pick he said that Canada would defeat the United States in the men's hockey gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

The United States won an epic game, easily one of the best ever played in Olympic men's ice hockey history, 2-1 behind Jack Hughes' Golden Goal in overtime and Connor Hellebuyck's 41 saves.